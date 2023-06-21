'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Graduates From High School, Gives Memorable Performance at the Ceremony

Iam Tongi, the winner of American Idol, achieved another milestone as he graduated from Decatur High School in Federal Way, Washington. To commemorate this momentous occasion, Tongi delivered a soul-touching performance for his fellow batchmates during their graduation ceremony. The cover of Don't Let Go by Spawnbreezie was dedicated by the young artist to his peers, reports KITV4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Also Read: 'American Idol' Finalist Oliver Steele Talked About Katy Perry's Nature Off Camera in His Interview

Tongi shared his gratitude towards the school staff and teachers for their support before delivering his heartfelt rendition. He explained that he selected this song because it was the same one that he performed on the American Idol stage with the Top 12 contestants after his victory. Tongi stated, "When I won American Idol, I sang this song as my last song, and I want to sing it for you guys because we're all winners today." Prior to the ceremony, Tongi also documented his graduation day on social media, sharing moments of himself and his classmates dressed in their caps and gowns, ready to receive their diplomas.

This graduation performance followed Tongi's recent appearance at the "19 Takeover" event held at The Valentine, a popular bar and music venue in Nashville. The concert featured Tongi alongside former American Idol winner Noah Thompson, as well as other Idol finalists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Church of Jesus Christ Pacific (@churchofjesuschristpacific)

Throughout his journey on American Idol, Tongi often reflected on the memory of his late father, who had passed away just months before his audition. Tongi carried his father's guitar and used it during his performances, connecting with the audience through his storytelling and emotional singing. Tongi emerged as the winner of Season 21, impressing the judges and viewers alike with his talent and artistry.

Also Read: Luke Bryan Defended Katy Perry After Criticism From 'American Idol': 'Katy Gets Picked On'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika (@mikamiyashima)

In an interview with Country Now following his victory, Tongi shared, “To people that are thinking about auditioning, go do it. You could do it no matter what. Just go do it and just try your best. Cause that’s what I was thinking, like, ‘oh yeah, what if they don’t like me?’ And all this stuff. If anything, they might not air your episode."

Also Read: Revealing the Big Perk That ‘The Voice’ Winners Get Over ‘American Idol’ Champions

Tongi further encouraged his followers and fans to achieve the goals they have set for themselves. “So yeah, just go and do it and whatever happens, happens. Honestly, I wouldn’t have won if my mom never signed me up. You know, I didn’t want to do it cause I didn’t want to get embarrassed or anything like that and look at me now, I’m winner of season in 21. Yeah, you did it,” he said. Tongi credited his mother for signing him up for the competition and acknowledged that he wouldn't have won without her support and love.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Cohost Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘American Idol’ Led to ‘the Downfall of Society’

American Idol Contestant Wé Ani's Father Accuses Katy Perry of 'Bullying' His Daughter on Reality Show