It goes without saying that former president Donald Trump leads an opulent life. The businessman-turned-politician, whose estimated net worth is $2.5 billion, not only appreciates but also wants the most coveted things in life.

His penchant for luxury extends to his collection of aircrafts, as he is the proud owner of not one, but two airplanes. The official website of the Trump Organization states that the former president owns a Cessna Citation X and a custom Boeing 757, per CNN.

Also Read: A Timeline of Donald Trump’s Relationships: From Marriages to Dating Scandals

In 2010, Trump originally bought the 1991 Boeing 757, affably known as "Trump Force One," from the late Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen. In typical Trump flair, the hotelier decided to deck out the aircraft with gold-plated trimmings and have his last name stamped on the side in big, bold letters.

"I want the plane to be immaculate…I don’t want dust. I want everything polished. I want it to be in absolute showroom or mint condition. The word mint condition is a term my father used to use. If he looked at an apartment, he’d say, ‘This is mint condition.’ Well, that’s what I want the plane in — showroom or mint condition," Trump himself described how he'd like his luxurious purchase to look like, per Aviation Outlet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Also Read: Throwback to When Ron Desantis Won Florida’s Governorship by Greatest Margin in 40 Years

"Everything that they did on it is very, very spectacular," Trump's pilot, John Dunkin, once boasted, per CNN. Then, at some point along the road, the businessman turned politician bought a 1997 Cessna Citation X, a smaller, though faster, plane that was rightly nicknamed the "rocket in the sky." Trump, who regularly has his name displayed on his aircraft, kept it unusually understated with the Citation. Although it has his initials as its tail number N725DT, he merely applied his crest on the exterior. The 26-year-old, nine-seat aircraft has flown more than 11,600 hours and was supposedly put up for sale in May 2023. A 1996 Citation X would cost over $4 million, while a 2012 model would cost $8.75 million, according to AVBuyer.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Business Empire Faces Danger as New York Fraud Trial Opens

According to the official website of the Trump Organization, Donald Trump owns "a fleet of spectacular Sikorsky S76 Helicopters." He reportedly owned two Sikorsky S-76B helicopters, according to a 2015 CNN article.

And while some might be an important asset to him, he does enjoy making an entrance in style. Donald Trump once flew his personal chopper to the Iowa State Fair in 2015 to make a grand entrance. He saved some time at the end of his speech to give a few kids a ride on the chopper to appease younger voters. He told a small boy, "I am Bat Man," just before whisking him away for a ride on the chopper, reported CNN.

More from Inquisitr

10 Unknown Facts About Donald Trump’s Youngest Son, Barron Trump

NY Appeals Court ‘Temporarily’ Postpones Dissolution of Trump’s Nearly $1.2 Billion Worth Empire