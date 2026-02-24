Jimmy Kimmel Writer Bashes Donald Trump With Joke After Another At House Hearing

Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump’s precarious relationship is a well-known story, especially after the comedian’s show returned from uncertainty following a monologue about the shooting involving Charlie Kirk that reportedly displeased Trump.

Kimmel, however, has not changed his stance. Since returning, he has continued his style of comedy, which has frequently prompted late-night social media posts from the president.

Now, one of Kimmel’s former writers, Bess Kalb, is drawing attention for her criticism of Trump and his administration during a Monday hearing on Capitol Hill titled “Silencing Dissent: The First Amendment Under Attack.”

Kalb was pointed in her remarks about Trump, saying the president was both the “best and worst audience” for comedy writers. She explained, “He is our best audience, because unlike most Americans, he watches late-night television. He cares about what the network men in suits say about him.”

Former Jimmy Kimmel Writer Bess Kalb: “For late night comedy writers the president is our best and worst audience. He is our best audience because unlike most Americans he watches late night television…He is our worst audience because his inexplicably bruised skin is very thin.” pic.twitter.com/udsRf6Sidn — CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2026

To illustrate why she considers Trump the “worst audience,” Kalb referenced recent public attention surrounding the president’s bruised right hand. She said, “He is our worst audience, because his inexplicably bruised skin is very, very thin. He complained about our jokes frequently. Often in real time, on his own social media site [Truth Social] he invented so that nobody could make fun of him on it.”

Trump has had contentious relationships with comedians, particularly those who criticize his policies and leadership style. He has frequently responded publicly to such criticism, including on social media.

Kalb also addressed what she described as a contradiction between Trump’s stated support for free speech and his reactions to criticism. She pointed to his response after CBS did not renew “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” suggesting it reflected his stance on public dissent.

Speaking on the matter, Kalb said, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was bulldozed like it was the East Wing of the White House.” She also referenced the ballroom project underway at the White House, which has drawn criticism from some observers.

However, Trump and his administration have repeatedly denied involvement in the cancellation of certain comedy shows. Addressing that point, Kalb added, “The Trump administration denies responsibility for these cancellations, much as the mafia is continuously surprised that so many people end up in the East River with cement blocks on their feet.”

Trump Wants Donations Because Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Him The jokes continue to get under Trump’s thin skinhttps://t.co/v5FJeLv57vhttps://t.co/v5FJeLv57v — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 19, 2026

Kalb also mentioned Trump’s reaction when Kimmel’s show was briefly taken off the air. She added, “I believe late-night hosts, like Colbert and Kimmel, are vital satirists who shape how millions of Americans absorb the day’s news.”

Kalb continued, “At 11:30 every weeknight, millions of people all over the country, just before their melatonin gummies hit, listen to what these comedians have to say about what happened in America that day. And under any administration, they are powerful voices of criticism and dissent.”

Referring to the current political climate, Kalb argued that the Trump administration’s attempts to “control” what is accepted as comedy were an effort to limit the criticism these comedians present to the public.