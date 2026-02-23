Karoline Leavitt Attacks CNN in New Rant, Calls the Network a “Total Disgrace”

As noted by Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump is continuing his attack on “illegal aliens” by signing a “proclamation designating February 22 as National Angel Family Day.” In another bid for the midterm elections, Trump held a ceremony at the White House, honoring “American lives tragically taken by criminal illegal aliens” who he stated should never have been in the US.

According to the official page for the event, the Angel Families event was to pay “solemn tribute to the second anniversary of Laken Riley’s murder.” Apparently Trump signed a “Proclamation designating February 22 as National Angel Family Day. a day of remembrance for victims and their grieving loved ones devastated by the consequences of open border policies.”

Meanwhile, the president states that America’s border is now “the most secure in history” and says the Trump administration “remains unwavering in its commitment to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities, ensure accountability, and make sure not one more American family has to endure this pain.”

After CNN apparently refused to report on the new proclamation, Karoline Leavitt headed to X (formerly Twitter) to make herself heard.

She wrote, “@CNN is a total disgrace. President Trump hosted a powerful event honoring Angel Families who lost loved ones at the hands of illegal alien criminals and deadly drugs – but CNN refused to cover EVEN one second of it. That’s because CNN doesn’t care about the victims of illegal alien crime. They pretend to be a news organization, but they refuse to cover anything that doesn’t fit the Left’s narrative. This is why CNN is failing and losing all of their viewership.”

