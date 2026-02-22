Bill and Hillary Clinton Scheduled To Testify Before House Oversight Committee in Jeffrey Epstein Probe – Here Are the Dates

Several high-profile individuals have been linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case after millions of files regarding the same were released by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The list of names include the Former President Bill Clinton and his wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Clintons are scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee. As per NBC News, the depositions will take place next week in Chappaqua, New York, on February 26 and February 27, where the duo will answer questions regarding their alleged ties to the late sex offender.

Committees generally conduct interrogations such as these in Washington. However, lawmakers have made exceptions in the past. One example of such an exception is Les Wexner, whose testimony took place in New Albany, Ohio. Another case was that of Epstein’s aide, Ghislaine Maxwell, whose interrogation was held in Texas as she was in prison at the time.

Jeffery Epstein. Diddy. Bill Gates. Jay Z. Hilary Clinton. Bill Clinton. Stephen Hawking Photo Taken In 2006. You Can’t Convince Me That Non Of Them Knew What He Was Doing pic.twitter.com/JdBs3mxB9Y — Grandpaa 🌴 (@thatchillyone) February 8, 2026

The testimony was originally planned to to be conducted in 2025. However, the Clintons did not show up at that time, following which the testimony was rescheduled for early February 2026. They failed to appear yet again, and the government issued a warning to the duo because of their repeated absences.

Finally, the Clintons agreed to answer questions in late February, including those related to the Epstein files. Apart from Bill and Hillary, the committee also asked other high-profile individuals to testify, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and former Attorney General William Barr, among others.

The committee clarified legally that the Clintons need to answer the questions asked, and that there was no other choice. The committee initially prepared to penalize the duo for failing to cooperate because they had not appeared for earlier hearings. Following this, Bill and Hillary stated that they would cooperate and offer testimony. Their penalty was stayed as a result.

The DOJ made millions of documents related to Epstein public after Congress passed a law requiring greater transparency in the case, leaving no option to withhold the files.

A Clinton spokesperson declined to respond to reporters who asked about the plan for the duo’s private questioning. The spokesperson further claimed that Bill flew on Epstein’s plane in the early 2000s for trips related to the Clinton Foundation. All of this occurred before Epstein was charged with the crimes that are now public, they added.

Bill had stated that he has done nothing wrong and that he cut off all ties with Epstein in 2006 after learning about his actions.

Hillary’s spokesperson, on the other hand, questioned the subpoena, claiming that she has no connection to Epstein or the crimes he committed. The spokesperson said that Hillary’s involvement in the case seems to be a confusion.