Trump Unloads on Hillary Clinton Over Epstein ‘Cover-Up’ Claim

President Donald Trump responded to Hillary Clinton after she accused his administration of a cover-up regarding documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. He told reporters that he has nothing to hide and has been totally exonerated.

Trump made his comments while on Air Force One when reporters asked about Clinton’s remarks, where she suggested that she and former President Bill Clinton were being drawn into testimony about Epstein to distract from Trump’s past ties to the convicted sex offender.

“I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping to find something, and found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated,” Trump said.

Epstein was a financier with connections to influential political and business figures. He died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His case has sparked years of lawsuits, document releases, and political fallout.

Clinton’s claim of a cover-up came during public remarks in Munich. She argued that the Justice Department had been slow and incomplete in handling Epstein-related materials. She suggested that efforts to call her and her husband to testify were meant to shift attention away from Trump.

Trump rejected her characterization and criticized Clinton instead. “They’re getting pulled in, and that’s their problem, but I watched her in Munich, and she clearly has Trump derangement syndrome. I’ve been totally exonerated, and it’s interesting because they’ve been pulled in,” he said. “Think of it, they’ve been pulled in. Clinton and many other Democrats have been pulled in.”

This exchange represents the latest chapter in a rivalry dating back to the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump won against Clinton in a closely contested election. Since then, both have continued to exchange insults in interviews and public appearances.

Trump has previously stated that he knew Epstein socially in the early 2000s. He claims he cut off contact years before Epstein’s arrest. Court documents and flight logs have revealed Epstein’s connections to various public figures from both parties, fueling ongoing disputes about who should testify and what records should be released.

The Justice Department has faced pressure from lawmakers in both parties to release more information related to Epstein’s network. Congressional committees have issued subpoenas and requested additional testimony as part of their oversight efforts. Trump maintains that any investigations into his ties to Epstein have cleared him of wrongdoing.

Clinton has not claimed that Trump committed a crime in her recent comments. However, she has questioned whether his administration has shared all relevant documents. Her remarks reflect demands from some Democrats for a more thorough public accounting of Epstein-related files.

The White House did not immediately provide further comments beyond Trump’s statements on Air Force One. Representatives for Hillary and Bill Clinton have not publicly responded to Trump’s latest remarks.

The dispute continues as federal courts manage civil cases involving Epstein’s associates and lawmakers debate the release of sealed materials. Trump’s response indicates that the Epstein case remains a significant political issue, even years after the financier’s death.