Jimmy Kimmel Rips Pam Bondi After Her “Maddening” Congressional Committee Hearing

A loyal Trump administration critic, Jimmy Kimmel, ripped Attorney General Pam Bondi after her “maddening” and defensive meltdown at the Congressional committee. He called her file, the “burn book,” deeply disturbing. Kimmel criticized Bondi for calling Donald Trump the most transparent president, while his name appears thousands of times in the Epstein files.

A zoomed in photo from Bondi’s documents in her “burn book” shows that the DOJ is spying on the Congress members who saw unredacted Epstein files. At the hearing, the Congressional committee put Bondi under fire over the way she handled the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Why does Pam Bondi have access to Pramila Jayapal’s search history? pic.twitter.com/4NDg7cJY9z — C. H. B. (@purplebackpack8) February 12, 2026

She was asked why she had not taken action on the people on the Epstein list. Instead of explaining, she resorted to yelling and insulting the lawmakers. Her burn book had flashcards of insults to have an upper hand during the Congressional committee hearing.

Bondi also had printed out Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s search history when she was looking at the unredacted Epstein files. This proves DOJ has been keeping track of what Congress members and lawmakers are searching on the systems.

JIMMY KIMMEL ON PAM BONDI: “It’s like speaking to a teenage girl. She keeps talking like that — Epstein’s gonna come back from the dead and ask for a massage She’s shouting like a crazy dance mom, berating Democrats for giving her chubby daughter a low score.” pic.twitter.com/nF9J4ihOTL — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) February 12, 2026

Bondi had planned on using the information against her. Jayapal called the spying “totally inappropriate” and outrageous. She asked for the spying to stop. Kimmel made a reference to the same incident and noted, “For those who are wondering when the abuse of power will end, the answer is never, probably.”

He slammed Bondi and the DOJ for checking what the congress members are searching, something they are legally allowed to do. Kimmel added, “They looked at their search history to give Bondi an edge in the hearings.” He also called them dumb for printing out the information and even putting a title on top.

Pam Bondi brought a document to the Judiciary Committee today that had my search history of the Epstein files on it. The DOJ is spying on members of Congress. It’s a disgrace and I won’t stand for it. pic.twitter.com/aK07guAZhI — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 12, 2026

Kimmel took a dig, “It’s such a delicate balance between stupid and evil.” He called the spying deeply disturbing while calling out GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to be less than satisfactory.

Johnson said, “I’m sure it was an oversight. That’s my guess.” Kimmel took a sarcastic jab, “An oversight? You mean somebody forgot to not track and document everything elected members of Congress were privately looking up? That is a hell of an oversight.”

Bondi has received major backlash from Democrats as well as some Republicans after her poor handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Earlier, she had promised to release the list that she had on her desk to review. Later on, she denied the existence of such a list.

Kimmel also made fun of the limited number of computers at the DOJ for lawmakers and congress members to look through the Epstein files. He mentioned Bondi spent more time investigating people who were reading the unredacted files than people who are named on the files.