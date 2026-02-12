Pam Bondi Defends Trump at Epstein Files Hearing But Admits His Name Appears ‘Countless’ Times

The Epstein files controversy continues to make the news as fresh details emerge following the release of a new batch of documents.

While President Donald Trump initially denied his long-term association with the late s– offender, who died in 2019, the new set of Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice claim otherwise.

The controversial files include disturbing images of girls and young women, text messages from well-known businessmen and leaders, emails containing code words, and other harrowing details.

It has names of people like former Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk and others. Before the documents came out, Attorney General Pam Bondi was heavily scrutinized for her handling of the Epstein files.

Bondi Faces Anger From Lawmakers Over Handling of Epstein Files https://t.co/GUnABYZmzU

Now that the Epstein files have released, Pam Bondi seemed ready with a strong defense of Donald Trump during a congressional hearing on February 11, 2026.

According to Unilad, during the intense session, Rep. Hank Johnson questioned Pam Bondi over reports that as many as 1,000 personnel were assigned to identify and remove references to Trump from the Epstein files.

When Johnson asked whether those reports were accurate, Bondi responded, “I believe his name has appeared countless times in the documents.”

Johnson followed up, asking whether the reports about removing Trump’s name were true. In response, Bondi said that she could not provide an exact number.

“Were those reports accurate?” Johnson asked, to which Bondi slowly replied, “I cannot give you an exact number.”

Following Bondi’s response to how many times Trump’s name appeared multiple times in the files, Rep. Ted Lieu questioned whether underage girls had been present at any gatherings Trump attended with Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi dismissed the suggestion as “ridiculous” and defended Trump again. She accused Democrats of attempting to distract from what she described as Trump’s accomplishments, even referencing a recent rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“You sit here and you attack the president, and I am not going to have it,” Bondi said. Her statement sounded like Lieu’s comments made Trump the central target of the scrutiny.

Furthermore, during the hearing, Bondi was seen reviewing information about which lawmakers had accessed the files in person. The image appeared to show her examining the search history of Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

The move drew quite a lot of criticism from several Democrats, who described it as inappropriate.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the practice “deeply disturbing,” alleging that the Justice Department had preserved search histories of sitting members of Congress and used them during the hearing.

“It’s deeply disturbing that they were tracking what members of Congress were reviewing,” Ocasio-Cortez said, arguing that such information was being used against lawmakers during official proceedings.

So AG Bondi brought Rep. Jayapal’s search history to the hearing today… revealing that lawmakers reviewing the Epstein files are being TRACKED by DOJ. The surveillance of elected officials reviewing documents is wild. What happened to transparency? pic.twitter.com/2DcOtW44zk — Qurux Wanaag (@Fartun333) February 11, 2026

Bondi also faced questions about the Justice Department’s decision to transfer Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to a federal prison camp in Texas.

Maxwell was one of Epstein’s most prominent aides who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking and grooming underage girls for the disgraced financier.

Her transfer to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, has raised major concerns, as inmates convicted of s– crimes are generally not allowed in such facilities.

When Maxwell was arrested in 2020, Donald Trump said, “I just wish her well,” prompting widespread backlash. In later interviews, he dismissed his connections and claimed ignorance about their alleged offences.