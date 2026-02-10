“Speaking of Embarrassing…” – Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump for Racist and ‘Vile’ Obama Video

Donald Trump’s vile post shading the Obamas did not sit well with the world. Jimmy Kimmel, on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! slammed Trump for reposting the racist video and for the lack of accountability.

During his set, Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Trump and said, “Speaking of embarrassing, I’m sure you all saw or heard about the vile post Trump reposted on Truth Social depicting the Obamas as apes and… (the crowd booed) Oh, you guys didn’t like that? Yeah. Plenty has been said about it, and it’s just hard to believe he’s the President.”

Kimmel also shared a video clip on Instagram, and he wrote, “Trump reposted a vile and racist video of the Obamas, and there will be no accountability for it for anyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive)

Kimmel called out Trump and the White House for a lack of accountability. They had blamed the staffer for the racist clip that was posted and later deleted on Truth Social last week.

“And at first the White House blamed the staffer, but then they changed the story, probably when they realized this staffer was the president, and then he said he gave the okay to post it but didn’t post it himself but didn’t watch it – whatever the case, but don’t worry, rest assured there will be no accountability whatsoever,” Kimmel said.

Further, taking a leaf from Donald Trump’s ‘I am not racist’ defense, the host said, “I’m not racist, I’m just incompetent and irresponsible, come on.” He countered Trump’s defense and said, “The images of the apes’ bodies is by the way, the thumbnail to the video; it’s not the first thing you see before you watch the clip.”

Trump has been spotted sleeping publicly on multiple occasions, and Kimmel brought that up in his piece, adding, “So unless he took one of his naps when he posted it, he knew what he was doing. But don’t expect an apology because he has a very strong relationship with the Black community.”

Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the racist Obama video by a reporter. “Today, the vice president’s account posted and then deleted a tweet about the Armenian genocide. Then last week, President Trump’s Truth Social account posted and deleted a racist video about the Obamas, and the White House again blamed that on a staffer. Does the White House have a social media problem? Do you have an auto-posting problem that’s leading to those mistakes?” a reporter asked Karoline Leavitt.

A visibly flustered Leavitt responded, “No.” She went on to answer the Vance question and totally dodged the Obama controversy query.

Reporter: The VP’s account posted and then deleted a tweet about the Armenian genocide. Last week, President Trump’s Truth social account posted and then deleted a racist video about the Obamas. Do you have an auto posting problem that’s leading to these mistakes? pic.twitter.com/Ut9fqFYRZu — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2026

Donald Trump, who did not apologize for the video, maintained that he is not racist. He said during an interaction with a reporter. “I’ve done great with the Black voters, and if they’re great to me, I’m great to them. Black voters have been great to me. I’ve been great to them, and I am, by the way, the least racist president you’ve had in a long time as far as I’m concerned.”

In case you missed it, Obama cryptically took a dig at Donald Trump by extending its support to Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, who performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, which Trump described as “terrible.” The caption on the Obama Foundation’s post read, “From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl!” Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio.