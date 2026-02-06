“How Dare You?” — Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump Over His Remarks on Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump’s recent statement on the two Minneapolis shootings by ICE/Border Patrol agents has sparked backlash like no other.

The 79-year-old’s recent NBC interview grabbed eyeballs when he said that the victims of the ICE killings weren’t angels. Trump claimed that although he was not happy about the whole ordeal, it was the ICE agents who were the worst hit.

​He had said, “Well, look — I’m not happy with the two incidents. It’s not — you know, it’s — both of ‘em. Not one or the other. Uh — he was not an angel and she was not an angel.”

“You know, you look at some tapes from back — but still, I’m not happy with what happened there. Nobody can be happy and ICE wasn’t happy either,” Trump added.

Furious Jimmy Kimmel Loses It at Donald Trump: ‘How Dare You?'” – The Daily Beast FIRE KIMMEL!!!ENOUGH OF HIS WOKE, LIBERAL, CONDESCENDING ATTITUDE! “Keep your stupid thoughts in your diaper where they belong on this subject,” Kimmel said.”

https://t.co/6djYUXHkS8 — Wayne Robinson (@drwaynerobinson) February 6, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel responded to the statement with a furious takedown of the U.S. President on his talk show.

He showed a clip of the interview, which will later be fully aired during the Super Bowl pre-game show and remarked, “You don’t know anything about those people. How dare you weigh in on what they were and what they weren’t?”

​The late-night show host went on to criticize Trump for attempting to dissect whether those innocent victims were angels or not. Kimmel underlined the U.S. President’s lack of empathy and respect for the lives lost, all thanks to forced violence by ICE carried out under his orders.

​Taking another direct jab on Trump’s feigned ignorance over links with Jeffrey Epstein, Kimmel said, “Keep your stupid thoughts in your diaper where they belong on this subject.”

“And second of all, while we’re identifying angels: Jeffrey Epstein was your best friend, so maybe leave angels out of the conversation,” he added.

​The host continued to call out Trump and criticized for portraying Renee Nicole Good as a professional agitator.

Speaking about the Minneapolis ICE shooting, Kimmel said, “This maniac. Now, I saw this video. It didn’t look like anybody got run over to me. It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her. That’ll be for the court to decide.”

​Jimmy Kimmel did not stop at that. He even dissected Trump’s claims that the ICE agents who shot the victims felt worse about the ordeal than anyone else.

“There are a lot of people who would think it would be the parents or the spouses or the children of the victims. But then, you know, there are a lot of people who don’t have a brain that’s shrunken down smaller than one of an Oompa Loompa’s balls,” he stated.

Jimmy Kimmel slams “maniac” Donald Trump for defending ICE shooting death by blaming it on “the Radical Left threatening our Law Enforcement Officers.” Trump called the woman who was shot to death by an ICE agent “a professional agitator” who “violently, willfully, and viciously… pic.twitter.com/aCRGeG2gVC — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2026

Continuing with the show, Jimmy also replayed one of Trump’s clips from the interview where the President claimed that five cities were in dire need of getting a wave of ICE agents.

The host joked that the plans resembled more like the film Sinners and expressed, “They want to be invited. Isn’t that the plot of the movie Sinners—you have to invite the monsters in?”

​For the unversed, the Trump administration’s response to the two Minneapolis shootings has sparked massive outrage. They have constantly backed the ICE agents and tagged the incident as carried out in defense.

In fact, they have contradicted the video proofs and have deemed both the victims as violent propagandists themselves. As a result, several people have criticised it, demanding respect and empathy for the families who lost their loved ones.