“Even AI-Generated Hockey-Playing Donald Can’t…” – Mary Trump Trolls Uncle for Bizarre Video

Donald Trump and AI-generated videos are a match made in meme heaven. The US President loves posting AI-generated videos of himself in different scenarios. In the latest one, he is a hockey champion. After the video went viral, his niece, Mary Trump, took a swipe at it.

Taking a leaf from Team USA men’s hockey gold win at this year’s Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Trump positioned himself as one of the ace players in the AI-generated video, where he is seen beating the Canadian men’s hockey team to Olympic glory. At the end of the bizarre Grok-generated video, Donald Trump is seen sipping water as the song Eye of the Tiger plays in the background.

Jesus–even AI-generated hockey-playing Donald can’t drink water properly. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 23, 2026

Soon, author and psychologist Mary Trump took a jab at her uncle Donald Trump in a fresh X post. She shredded Trump for the video and wrote, “Jesus – even AI-generated hockey-playing Donald can’t drink water properly.”

In case you missed it, here is the viral video of Donald Trump doing the rounds on social media. It was first posted by the US President on Truth Social.

Trump posted an AI video of himself punching a Canadian hockey player and winning the Olympic gold for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/yP7F3g1vXz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 23, 2026

This wasn’t the sole meme shared after Team USA’s win. The official X account of the White House also posted a meme of sorts, laced with an old tweet from former Prime Minister of Canada. Justin Trudeau had earlier said in a statement: “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game” Sharing the quote from last year, the White House posted an image of an American eagle winning over a Canadian goose. No caption needed.

Other than the AI-generated videos and memes, Donald Trump shared a post congratulating the team after the win with these words, “Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Donald Trump’s fondness for AI-generated videos featuring himself needs no introduction, but for those who require one, he very frequently posts such clips on Truth Social. Just earlier this month, the President shared a controversial AI-generated video of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

The video garnered a lot of flak online, even from the Republicans. However, Donald Trump defended it with The Lion King connection. In a press briefing, he was asked, “Mr. President, have you fired or disciplined that staffer who posted the video from your account that included the Obamas?” To which he replied, “No, I haven’t. That was a video on, as you know, voter fraud and fairly long video, and they had a little piece and had to do with the Lion King.”

Last year, Trump made headlines for another viral AI-generated video, in which he was seen showcasing his football skills, with ace player Cristiano Ronaldo on the side. He added the song Shooting Stars to the video.

Speaking of Mary Trump, she never shies away from calling out her uncle publicly. Last week, she coined a new nickname for the President. In a now-pinned X post on her profile, a post reads, “Many people have told me I should change my last name, but instead, Donald should change his. ‘Donald Epstein’ has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?”