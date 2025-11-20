Trump Posted a Video with Cristiano Ronaldo – and the Internet Has Only One Question

What happens at the Oval Office doesn’t always stay there. It makes its way to social media and ends up going insanely viral. So, here’s what’s unfolded at the Oval Office lately – Golf enthusiast Donald Trump swapped the greens for a friendly game of soccer with none other than football ace Cristiano Ronaldo in the form of an AI-generated video.

President Trump just posted an AI-generated video on his Instagram profile, in which he and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen immersed in a game of football. Trump added Bag Raiders’ track Shooting Stars to the clip.

Accompanying Trump’s Instagram video was the caption, “Ronaldo is a GREAT GUY.” He added in his post, “Loved meeting him at the White House. Really smart, and cool!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

It would be an understatement to say that netizens were beyond thrilled on seeing the video, and the comments section on Trump’s video clearly reflected that. While Ronaldo was at the White House earlier this week, and also attended the dinner hosted by Donald and First Lady Melania Trump, the Internet had a tough time decoding if the video was spun and sped up or if it happens to be an AI clip.

A glance at what the comments section of Trump’s video featuring Cristiano Ronaldo looked like. “Is this real or AI,” asked an Instagram user. “Haters will say it’s AI,” another user commented. “This has to be the funniest AI I have seen today,” another one added.

The comments section of Trump’s video was eclipsed by comments on AI. “AI video of the year goes to Don the guy,” read a comment. Similar thoughts echoed in a remark that read, “AI is crazy.”

Inputs from some more Instagram users: “We got Ronaldo-Trump before GTAVI,” wrote a user jokingly. Another netizen dubbed it as “Post of the year.” Another comment on the post read, “I wasn’t familiar with your game Don.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “This is how the meeting went in his head.”

The quick football movement was a giveaway of sorts for a section of the Internet that reflected that the video is AI-generated. “How come the ball movement is so fast…It’s so obvious,” a user noted. “Best ever (x2) using technology properly,” another one flagged.

Cristiano Ronaldo documented moments from his White House visit on social media, and he wrote, “Thank you, Mr President, for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, Georgina Rodriguez. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace.”

Earlier this week, Ronaldo shared a clip of himself walking with Donald Trump at the White House and simply captioned it, “Two GOATS.” (as in Greatest of All Time).

Ronaldo was one of the many guests at the dinner hosted in honour of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House earlier this week. The footballer plays for Al-Nassr at the Saudi Professional League.

During his speech, Trump mentioned that his son Barron Trump happens to be a huge fan the football legend. “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world: business and sports. My son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever he is here and Barron got to meet him. I think he respects his father a little bit more now. Just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said in his speech at the White House earlier this week.