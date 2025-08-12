Georgina Rodríguez’s $5 Million Engagement Ring from Ronaldo Is One of the Priciest Ever – But It’s Not Number One

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo can hear the wedding bells ringing. The couple who have been together for almost a decade is now engaged. Rodriguez took to her Instagram to share the happy news with the world. The announcement quickly grabbed the attention of the internet, but the ginormous ring on Georgina’s hand? Even more so.

The footballer’s fiancée posted on August 11 to share the news of the proposal. A photo Georgina posted showed her hand donned with an opulent ring that was hard to miss. “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in the caption as she shared the happy news with the world.

The ring has sparked a debate on the internet, with many noting how Georgina’s ring might be one of the most expensive celebrity rings in a long time. Experts have weighed in on the debate while sharing how the oval-shaped diamond on the ring might be a shocking 25-30 carats.

Briony Raymond, a jeweller, spoke to WWD about the ring while revealing that the diamond on the ring is estimated to weigh more than 15 carats. The ring is also estimated to cost $2-5 million USD. Even though the ring might just be one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in recent years, it’s far from being the most expensive ever.

In 1956, Prince Rainier proposed to Grace Kelly with a Cartier ring adorned with an emerald-cut diamond solitaire.

Grace Kelly, the late Princess of Monaco, managed to hold the title of owning the most expensive celebrity engagement ring to date. The royal’s ring cost $4.06 million in 1956, which would roughly be $38.8 million in today’s money. The ring given to her by Prince Rainier III featured a dazzling emerald on top. The stone is estimated to be 10.47-carat or more.

Jackie Kennedy married Aristotle Oasis comes in second on the list. The former First Lady’s ring, which came to be known as the Lesotho III, featured a 40.42-carat diamond.

The marquise-cut diamond ring was designed by Harry Winston. The ring was sold off for $2.6 million during an auction that took place in 1996. It is estimated to cost $20 million in today’s money.

Mariah Carey sold her $10 million engagement ring for around $2 million. The 35-carat ring was given to her by ex-fiancé James Packer.

Another uber-expensive celebrity ring belonged to singer Mariah Carey. The ring was given to her by her ex-fiancé, James Packer. It cost $10 million back in 2016. The ring featured a 35-carat emerald-cut diamond and was designed by Wilfredo Rosado.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor’s engagement ring was also one for the books. Richard Burton proposed to her with a 33.19-carat Krupp diamond ring in 1968. He bought it at $305,000 back in the day. The ring was sold for $8.8 million at an auction in 2011.