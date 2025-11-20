Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump Following White House Dinner With Saudi Prince

During the White House meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Donald Trump also hosted a black-tie dinner, which was attended by tech giants like Elon Musk and Tim Cook. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for the Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr, also attended the dinner with his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez.

Hours after visiting the White House, the footballer posted a long social media message thanking Donald Trump for inviting him. “Thank you, Mr. President, for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, Georgina. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility, and lasting peace,” the soccer icon wrote on his Instagram.

He also added a few pictures of Donald Trump from the dinner and the visit. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the White House dressed formally in a black tuxedo and bow tie. His fiancée, Georgina, turned heads at the dinner in Hilary Swank’s 2005 Oscars dress. The official social media account for the White House also shared a clip of Ronaldo with Donald Trump, captioning it “Two GOATS.”

The athlete was seen remaining seated during Donald Trump’s speech. The POTUS said that his youngest son, Barron Trump, 19, was very excited to meet the football legend. “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world — business and sports. My son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever he is here,” the Republican President said during his speech. “And Barron got to meet him. I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you,” he added, prompting a big round of applause from the others.

However, while Ronaldo showed his appreciation towards the President, Elon Musk, who was also invited to the black-tie dinner, forgot to do so. And Trump, with whom the Tesla owner seems to have a love-hate relationship, did not appreciate it. “You’re so lucky I’m with you, Elon. I’ll tell you, you are. Has he ever thanked me properly?” Trump said during his speech, joking about EV incentives and Tesla loans.

“I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world,” Elon Musk wrote shortly after on X (formerly Twitter). However, whether he was mocking or being genuine sparked a lot of curiosity. Critics even branded his response as “bootlicking,” given the feud he had with Trump earlier this year.