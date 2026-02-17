Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Suggests a Scathing New Nickname for Him – “Has a Nice Ring to It”

Author and psychologist Mary Trump just took a swipe at her estranged uncle and US President Donald Trump again. Mary Trump suggested a scathing new nickname for Trump on X. Shading Trump in a fresh X entry, Mary Trump wrote on Tuesday, “Many people have told me I should change my last name, but instead, Donald should change his. ‘Donald Epstein’ has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

Mary Trump’s post comes just a day after Presidents’ Day. To mark the occasion, Donald Trump shared a Time magazine cover along with the caption, “I was the hunted, and now I am the hunter.”

Mary Trump reacted to the article and wrote this in a text accompanying the article, “For President’s Day, Donald posted a picture of himself trying to look tough (he looked like my grandmother, but she never wore that much makeup), and this quote, ‘I was the hunted. Now I’m the hunter.” Another reason to stop celebrating this holiday.”

In her Substack, The Good In Us, she continued to slam her uncle and added, “Let’s leave aside the fact that by being ‘the hunted,’ Donald is referring to his having been legitimately investigated, indicted, and convicted for crimes he actually committed; and by referring to himself as ‘the hunter’ he is acknowledging that, because he is an aggrieved child not satisfied with having gotten away with all of those crimes, he is currently misusing the power of the presidency and the agencies he controls to go after those who investigated and prosecuted his crimes.”

Mary also referred to Donald Trump as a “wannabe mafia boss” in her Substack and continued, “This is the message of a thug, a wannabe mafia boss. That is what it now sounds like to be ‘presidential.’ And it’s another reason to consider what it is we’re supposed to be celebrating today. I’ve often wondered why we have Presidents Day at all because we’ve had more terrible presidents than good ones, and we’ve had more mediocre ones than either of those.”

Meanwhile, on President’s Day, Donald Trump had posted another Truth Social entry boasting about his achievements. “Happy President’s Day! Prices and Inflation are Way Down. The Stock Market, and your 401k’s, are Way Up. Our Military is Strong and Powerful, Our Law Enforcement is GREAT, and Our Border is 100% Secure. Murders (YEAR 1900!) and Crime are at RECORD LOWS, and Our Country is Bigger, Better, and Stronger than EVER BEFORE!!! Working Hard – ENJOY YOUR DAY! President DJT,” his post read.

Mary Trump has never shied away from calling out Trump publicly – be it podcasts, social media posts, or interviews. Last month, she referred to Trump as a “monster,” which garnered a response from the White House.

Responding to Mary Trump’s “monster” comment, White House Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast, “Mary Trump is a stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything.” He added, “Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant.”