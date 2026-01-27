“Stone-Old Loser” – White House Hits Back at Donald Trump’s Niece Mary with a Scathing Comment

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, is a psychologist and author, but she also doubles up as a vocal critic of her estranged uncle. In a recent interview, she referred to Donald Trump as a “monster,” and that comment did not go down well with the White House, which slammed her in a statement.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded to Mary Trump’s “monster” comment and told the Daily Beast, “Mary Trump is a stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything.” He added, “Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant.”

Steven Cheung’s statement arrived after Mary Trump’s bombshell interview with The Daily Beast Podcast, where she said this, slamming her estranged uncle Donald Trump: “From the beginning of his adulthood, if not earlier, Donald was never ever held to account for anything and he was enabled at every turn and eventually that creates a monster, and we see that happening with increasing impact.”

The author of the book Too Much and Never Enough, went on to add during her interview, “I was remarking on how incapable he, Donald, is of taking responsibility for anything, and I was sort of shocked to see that what used to be considered an admirable quality in adult human beings—taking responsibility, apologizing—had been turned on its head, and now it became sort of a sign of your strength and masculinity to deny all wrongdoing and never take responsibility.”

Mary added during the interview that Donald Trump’s behavior could be attributed to family patterns. “Oh, he learned that from your grandfather,’ because apparently, my grandfather also never took responsibility for anything. It was always somebody else’s fault,” Mary Trump was quoted as saying during the interview.

Slamming Trump further, Mary added, “Donald has modeled this behavior for decades now, you know: be a bully, be a thug, be disrespectful, and then… complain when you think other people are behaving the same way.”

She also recently slammed the ‘Furry Party’ (the American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala) at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, and she wrote on X, “Remember when politicians like Lauren Boebert were trying to convince people that schools were allowing children to identify as cats? Well, it turns out it’s dogs, and it’s happening at Mar-a-Lago. [No, you are not hallucinating–this is a real image.]”

Remember when politicians like Lauren Boebert were trying to convince people that schools were allowing children to identify as cats? Well, it turns out it’s dogs, and it’s happening at Mar-a-Lago. [No, you are not hallucinating–this is a real image.] pic.twitter.com/eQDNKcGaCM — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 16, 2026

Earlier this month, Mary Trump, now 60, revealed that she once worked for Trump. She mentioned that Donald Trump asked her to ghostwrite his second book. The two worked together briefly, but it didn’t last for too long.

Mary Trump has spoken about Trump time and again in podcasts, in her Substack threads, and on her social media accounts. She has alleged that Trump’s cognitive health is declining multiple times.

During one of the episodes of her own YouTube channel, Mary attributed Trump’s declining health to his insecurity, and she said, “What seems to be happening is that he’s becoming more and more insecure over time. It seems the more he gets of what he thinks he wants, money, power, chaos, the more insecure and afraid he becomes.”

Trump’s Niece Reveals Why Uncle Is So ‘Damaged and Needy’ FAMILY CLUEShttps://t.co/N55lncFcO8 — @googeliart.bsky.social 🦋 (@GoogeliArt) December 9, 2025

Connecting the dots to the recent events, Mary said this about Donald Trump, “Perhaps renaming the Institute of Peace after himself will trick the Nobel committee into thinking that Donald actually cares about peace, which he does not.”