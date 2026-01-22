Donald Trump’s Niece Mary, Who Once Worked with Him, Spills Trump Tower Secrets – “He Weirdly Asked Me…”

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, an author and psychologist, opened up on life, the days she worked as a ghostwriter for her estranged uncle, and more. In an interview with Monocle, Mary Trump spilled the secrets from the days she worked as a ghostwriter for her now estranged uncle Donald Trump at the Trump Tower.

When asked about her early relationship with Donald Trump, Mary said, “It wasn’t until I was quite a bit older, in my early twenties, that Donald and I started spending time together. He weirdly asked me to ghostwrite his second book.”

“It ended up not working out,” said Mary Trump, adding, “He gave me a desk in the back office of Trump Tower, and I had to try to put together some kind of narrative by talking to other people.”

A regular day for Donald Trump allegedly involved doing zero work, per Mary. “I was there for a few months, and we chatted every day, but what I recognized was that he didn’t seem to do any work – ever,” Mary Trump was quoted as saying by Monocle.

Donald Trump would often keep a track of all the news clippings covering him back in the day, and he would even write pithy comments to the journalists. “He sat behind his desk, going through newspaper clippings that mentioned him, and he would write pithy comments to the reporter – complimentary or insulting – and ask what I thought of them. That seemed to be the only thing the man did all day long,” said Mary Trump.

This isn’t the first time Mary Trump has shared secrets about Donald Trump publicly. In one of her interviews, Mary revealed the one thing that her estranged uncle is most afraid of.

Mary Trump said, “One of the things he’s most afraid of is to have people understand that everything about him is based on a myth. He’s literally nothing of who he claims to be. He has to project this idea; he’s the greatest, the best. He’s trying to convince himself as much as he’s trying to convince everybody else.” The video happens to be from a 2025 interview, but is going viral again.

On the personal front, Mary Trump got married to her girlfriend in a secret ceremony in October last year. “Reader, I Married Her,” she titled her Substack thread. Mary Trump also posted photos from her close-knit ceremony and revealed in her post why she hid the news in the first place.

Sharing the news online, Mary Trump wrote, “In October, the two of us were married in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends.”

Mary did not reveal the name of her wife in the post, but she did mention that she happened to be her best friend. “Today, I continue to be stunned by my greatest good fortune. I am married not only to the love of my life but to my best friend. Because I opened myself to the possibility that was held out to me almost a year ago, my other relationships have deepened in new and unexpected ways. I am happy in a way I never would have dared imagine,” Mary wrote in her long post announcing the big news.

Mary Trump is the author of books like Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man and Who Could Ever Love You, which happens to be her latest memoir.