Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Reveals She Kept Relationship with Her Wife Private Because of her “Very Vindictive Uncle”

Donald Trump’s niece Mary has “some news” (her words). She just shared her first picture with her wife, Ronda Cress, on X, along with a link to her Substack thread titled “The Art of Living, Part I.” In her post, Mary Trump introduced the world to her wife, Ronda, and shared a picture from their wedding rehearsal.

Mary Trump, a psychologist and author, got married in an intimate ceremony in October last year. However, she only disclosed the news in January this year. Mary mentioned that she and Ronda got married in Arizona and later celebrated with a close-knit set of people in New York.

“At our wedding in Arizona and the wedding celebration we held in New York a month later, we realized we were surrounded by friends and family who, to a person, not only made our lives better, but also made us want to be better people,” an excerpt from Mary Trump’s post read.

Mary mentioned that Ronda used to work for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. However, she resigned in May last year. In her post, Mary mentioned that she met Ronda twice – the first time in December 2022 at a fundraiser hosted by her. Their second meeting was in September 2024 at a discussion of Mary’s third book in DC. So, when Mary received an email from Ronda Cress, she recalled that she knew her from somewhere.

Emails were exchanged, calls were scheduled, and then the two met in person. Vividly describing how she fell in love, Mary Trump wrote, “We spoke that night—for four and a half hours. Four nights later, we spoke for another six hours. Not long after that, we talked on the phone every day for an average of three hours until we finally met in person in March, when I visited her in Washington D.C, where she was an attorney for the Disability Rights Section of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. By then, I knew that I was deeply in love, and that, against all of the odds, I had found the perfect person for me.”

Uncle Donald Trump was the reason Mary had to keep her relationship with Ronda private, she revealed. “While Ronda was still at the DOJ, we were very careful to keep our relationship private because of my very vindictive uncle, and, especially while she was deciding if she could stay at DOJ, I didn’t want to risk exposing her to his retribution. After Ronda resigned, it didn’t seem necessary to go public, especially while she was figuring out her next steps,” she wrote.

Listing the many changes that were taking place in the wing, the 60-year-old author mentioned, “Career professionals who had dedicated their lives to protecting the rights of the American people were being indiscriminately reassigned, demoted, or forced out.” Ronda quit her job in May, and then she moved to New York.

Mary signed off the post, sharing the link to Ronda’s Substack, mentioning that “Ronda has dedicated her entire life to helping other peopl,e and she’s discovered a new way to do that. Recently, she started a Substack called The Little Girl with the Big Voice, which aims to help people find and use their voices at a time when they are most needed.”

In January, Mary Trump mentioned that she married her best friend in the presence of close friends and family and had shared a picture of the wedding décor. “In October, the two of us were married in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends,” Mary Trump wrote last month.

“There is more to the story, of course—including the reason for my not having spoken of my marriage publicly before this—and times continue to be challenging,” Mary Trump had mentioned in her thread last month.