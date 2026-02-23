Netflix Leadership Claps Back at Trump Over Susan Rice Board Fight

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos publicly rejected former President Donald Trump’s demand that the streaming company remove board member Susan Rice. He described the company’s takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery as a “business deal” and not a political matter, as Netflix faces a high-stakes bidding war.

Trump took to Truth Social earlier over the weekend, calling on Netflix to “fire” Rice. She is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser. This call came after she made comments critical of Trump and corporate America during a podcast appearance.

In his post, Trump labeled Rice “racist” and “Trump Deranged,” threatening consequences if Netflix did not remove her from its board of directors immediately.

According to Business Insider, during an interview on Monday with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Sarandos responded to Trump’s comments. He stated that the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which would bring the well-known film and television studio under Netflix’s umbrella, is regulated by government agencies and is not subject to presidential intervention.

“This is a business deal. It’s not a political deal,” he said, adding that the transaction is overseen by the U.S. Department of Justice and international regulators. “He likes to do a lot of things on social media,” Sarandos said, referring to Trump’s demands.

Sarandos’ remarks came as Netflix competes with a rival bid from Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Under its existing agreement, Netflix would buy Warner’s studio and streaming assets for about $82.7 billion.

Ted Sarandos says his deal with Warner Bros. is “solid on the merits” after his testimony to Congress. #DGAAwards pic.twitter.com/kwXR8Pw863 — Variety (@Variety) February 8, 2026

This deal includes HBO, the DC Entertainment unit, and other valuable properties. Paramount has made a separate hostile offer worth nearly $108 billion for the entire company, which includes legacy cable networks.

Sarandos defended Netflix’s strategy amid the dispute, presenting the transaction as one that would create jobs and support growth in creative sectors. He highlighted Netflix’s recent investments in markets like the United Kingdom, where the company has spent billions on original programming and employed thousands in local production.

The board fight over Rice’s role added a political angle to a situation that is fundamentally about business and regulation.

The Warner Bros. deal needs approval from the Justice Department’s antitrust division. This division is evaluating whether the consolidation could harm competition in streaming and entertainment markets.

Trump had previously stated he would defer to the DOJ’s review of the merger and initially said he did not plan to intervene. However, his recent social media posts and previous statements suggest that he may get involved.

Rice, a long-time national security official under Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, rejoined Netflix’s board in 2023. She has generated controversy among some conservative commentators.

Her remarks on the podcast seemed to suggest that companies that “take a knee” to Trump could face accountability if Democrats return to power, drawing criticism from right-wing activists who amplified Trump’s call for her removal.

With the DOJ review ongoing and Paramount’s rival bid still in play, Sarandos’ comments reflect a defensive stance aimed at keeping attention on the commercial and legal merits rather than on political controversy.