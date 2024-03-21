Kim Kardashian Goes Intimate in New 'AHS: Delicate 2' Trailer, Sharing a Kiss with Co-Star Emma Roberts

The "not-so-delicate" Kim Kardashian shows her bold avatar in the new American Horror Story: Delicate 2 trailer. The reality star shared a nearly-steamy smooch with co-star Emma Roberts and then slapped her in the teaser after the businesswoman received mixed reactions to her casting in the show last year in April.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

The chilling scene from the FX show released a new trailer after the previous five episodes of the series. The 43-year-old has been slaying her first-ever role in a sinister avatar. However, the highlight of part two is her kissing scene with Roberts playing the character of her client, per E! News.

The second part picks up where the first one left off as Anna Victoria Alcott, played by Roberts, finds out she's pregnant and chews on a bone which surprises Siobhan Corbyn, the role of a publicist played by Kardashian. Ahead in the teaser, the Hulu star says to her client (Roberts), "I am going to give you the life of your dreams. What would you give up for it?"

After some visually horrifying clips, the 33-year-old replies, "Anything,

and then Kardashian leans in to smooch Roberts. Meanwhile, Anna's character feels exhausted from the campaign for an Oscar and expresses, "I can't keep campaigning for this award. I can't."

This brings out the satanic side of Siobhan who refuses her client to give up on her success and slaps across her face, saying, "I will not let you say another word about quitting." She later continued, "Sometimes you have to snap a few necks," as the trailer promises more frightening details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

The explosive teaser showcases Robert's character carrying a womb from which a claw pops out and a pram set ablaze. It concludes as Anna learns about Siobhan's dark truth, saying, "You're a monster." But Kardahian's character snaps back at her threatening, "Oh no, babe. I'm so much worse."

Kardashian's entry in American Horror Story was announced in April 2023, and initially, fans had doubts if she'd be able to live up to the character. Since it was her first-ever major acting gig, the SKIMS mogul didn't shy away from taking acting lessons for her part as Siobhan.

She spoke to Variety about it during her 2023 Met Gala appearance, "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," adding, "I like to challenge myself." In a behind-the-scenes video during filming, Kardashian echoed, "This show is so different and so scary. Anytime you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself. Then you just kind of release and have fun."

Meanwhile, her co-star, Zachary Quinto, lauded Kardashian's acting talent at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new film He Went That Way, "I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," the 46-year-old said. "She was so lovely and warm and I don't think she needs my advice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

He continued, "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness," concluding, "I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."