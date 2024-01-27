In a recent exclusive interview with Extra TV, actress Emma Roberts couldn't help but compliment her American Horror Story co-star, Kim Kardashian, calling her "amazing" and "one of the most prepared people" she'd ever worked with. The two actresses worked together on the newest season of American Horror Story: Delicate, where Kardashian played Siobhan Walsh, a publicist who helps Roberts' character, Anna, navigate the pitfalls of stardom.

Roberts, who attended the New York premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans to support Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, said she admires both Naomi Watts and Demi Moore. “I love all the actresses… two of my favorites. I’m really excited to see how they bring The Swans to life," she said. While talking about Kardashian, Roberts revealed, “She’s amazing, she’s a pro. She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much!”

When asked about Murphy, she stated, "Ryan has an idea of everything down to the detail of your shoes, so I love working with him because he doesn’t do just one thing. He creates entire worlds and takes concepts on paper that sound like one thing and ‘Ryan Murphafies’ them."

The actress, who is most known for her portrayal of Madison Montgomery on American Horror Story, claimed that Madison was her favorite character to play. “Madison Montgomery, of course. That was fun and unexpected. I was only supposed to do a few episodes and that evolved into something else," she said.

Kardashian's introduction to the American Horror Story universe drew eyebrows at first, but as the show progressed, her acting got good feedback. In a scene from season 12, Siobhan, portrayed by Kardashian, encourages Anna to put her acting career over motherhood, asking, "Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?" while another person asserts, “I don’t understand the urge to create an unnecessary child who feeds on your body," per People. Critics noticed that Kardashian cleverly delved into her character's persona.

Premieres tomorrow on FX. Stream on @hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/F0MWnhvtJT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 20, 2023

Murphy, a veteran television producer, welcomed Kardashian to the American Horror Story family, calling her one of the "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. He added, "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish,h and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done." The Daily Mail reports Kardashian's commitment to the role, revealing that she underwent acting lessons to prove her passion for the project.

