Kourtney Kardashian Shocks Fans by Asking Sister Kim If She's 'Expecting' in New Teaser of 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is her sarcastic best in the new Hulu teaser for The Kardashians. In the latest video posted on Instagram from Season 3, Kim Kardashian is showcased surrounded by her sisters and momager Kris Jenner, and the SKIMS founder quips that she has some "very important news" to share.

Kourtney, who is accompanied by her Blink-182 drummer husband, Travis Barker, immediately asks: "You're pregnant?" The beauty mogul seems taken aback and responds with, "No," before asking, "By who?" But before anyone else from her Kardashian clan can pitch in, Kim mockingly responds to her own question: "The five-hundred people I'm dating?"

Instantly the sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and mom Kris start laughing at Kim's remark, knowing how many times the mother of four has been suspected of dating celebrities since her recent breakup with comedian Pete Davidson. Fans too went berserk watching this clip, and the comments section was flooded with excitement. One fan wrote: "... I can’t wait!" and a second fan added, "Let’s freaking go." A third fan reacted: "It’s the 'by who, the 500 people I’m dating?' for me."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

This theme of Kourtney frequently shading Kim seems to be repeating itself very often recently. She had previously accused the SKIMS founder of using her Italian wedding as a business opportunity to promote her new collection with Dolce & Gabbana. The feud was showcased in another trailer for The Kardashians which dropped on April 27. "My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," Kourtney says during a confessional in the trailer. The trailer then has a clip of Kim asking someone else, "She's mad at me?" and this is followed by Khloé Kardashian confirming the sentiment with one word in her own confessional: "Livid."

Most recently the Poosh founder snubbed the new swimwear collection launched by Kim and praised Khloé's Good American swimwear fashion collection instead via her Instagram Stories. "My fave bikinis are here," she captioned the photo, showing off hot pink and sky blue bikinis from her sister Khloé's collection, according to The U.S. Sun. However, Kourtney hasn't expressed the same excitement over the new SKIMS designs that have been launched.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating what the "important news" Kim mentions in the teaser could be about. Many believe that might be the news of her debuting in the hit horror series, American Horror Story. Kim was heavily criticized after she made the announcement that she would be joining the cast by posting the teaser trailer on her Instagram. Kim clapped back at the negativity over her American Horror Story debut while speaking with Variety during the 2023 Met Gala. She revealed: "We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month." The reality TV star added: "But production has already started, and I’m so excited."

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience," Kim said. She also revealed that she is taking acting lessons for the role: “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.” Season 3 of the popular reality show The Kardashians drops on May 25 on Hulu.