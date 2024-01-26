In the realm of celebrity romance, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is reportedly hitting all the right notes with his new flame, the renowned singer Jewel. According to insiders cited by Radar Online, the duo is not only making music together but using this shared passion to 'deepen their connection.'

"Kevin and Jewel are deepening their connection through shared musical endeavors," spilled an insider to the National Enquirer. The relationship, it seems, has evolved into a harmonious collaboration. Both are spending quality time together in the creative process. The synergy between Costner and Jewel is palpable, with a close friend of the Dances with Wolves actor expressing his obsession with the Down So Long singer's talents. "He's obsessed with her and her talent; music is Kevin's real passion, not film. As long as Jewel keeps playing that guitar, Kevin will keep following her around!" a friend revealed.

Breaking 🚨🚨 Mom just texted me Kevin Costner is now dating Jewel. 🤣🤣💐 — Alina 🌞 Starkov (@AbyssRati0) January 22, 2024

Costner's pursuit of love took an interesting turn following his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in May 2023. After 18 years of marriage and a bitter court battle, Costner quickly found solace in the company of Jewel. The initial sparks were reportedly ignited during a cozy encounter at Richard Branson's Caribbean home, where the two bonded over their mutual love for music. The emerging theme of music in their budding romance is further emphasized by reports suggesting that Costner's happiness has soared since his Caribbean rendezvous with Jewel. This newfound joy is a stark contrast to the bitter divorce battle with Baumgartner, where disputes ranged from living arrangements to custody of their three children, along with hefty child support demands.

"Kevin feels like Christine put him through the [w]ringer for no reason, and he'd love nothing better than to let her know he's moved on with someone who has a career and who only wants to be with him," revealed an insider familiar with the situation. In the wake of the divorce, Costner's dedication to reinventing himself for love became evident. Reports indicated he shed about 15 pounds, showcasing a commitment to personal improvement as he reentered the dating scene. His efforts bore fruit in December when he and Jewel were spotted getting cozy at Branson's home.

As the romance blossomed, reports surfaced about Baumgartner's jealousy over Costner's newfound connection with Jewel. Despite publicly stating that she's not surprised Costner moved on, Baumgartner reportedly warned him to keep Jewel away from their kids, expressing displeasure at seeing pictures of them together. The couple's divorce was finalized in September of the previous year, with TMZ reporting that Baumgartner initially demanded $248,000 in child support monthly, a figure later reduced to $63,000 by court order. The former couple's 18-year marriage ended with a settlement enforcing their prenuptial agreement, bringing a contentious chapter to a close.

