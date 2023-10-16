Finally, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are no longer a married couple. Ariana and Dalton allegedly settled their divorce on October 6 with the former paying the latter $1.25 million in exchange for no further support. However, recently Ariana was spotted in great spirits following her recent separation. She was seen at her brother Frankie Grande's show at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania cheerfully waving at her fans.

As reported by Page Six, Ariana layered a beige overcoat over a black dress and wore leather knee-high boots to complement the ensemble. She wore a short ponytail of her blond hair and a black baseball hat to round off her ensemble. A black tank top was partially exposed from under her outer layer and the khaki skirt with a split in the middle gave a finishing touch to her attire. The star of Wicked had flawless eye makeup, including precise black eyeliner and long, curled lashes. When she smiled at her fans, she showed off her dimples and the pink tint on her full lips.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially simultaneously filed for divorce, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/OUkXtb3QKO — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 18, 2023

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in February 2020, Grande and Gomez started out dating. They made the news of their engagement public in December of that year. A snap of her engagement ring on Instagram was captioned "Forever n then some" by the "7 Rings" singer. After two years of marriage, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez filed for divorce last month. Ariana and Dalton's court filings disclose that they secretly separated in February, nearly six months before the news became public. Both parties claimed "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the breakup.

Here's what we know about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce settlement. pic.twitter.com/jNz7fc258R — E! News (@enews) October 7, 2023

Newly discovered court papers reveal that Ariana and Dalton reached an agreement on numerous matters pertaining to the singer's privacy, including Gomez's right to write a tell-all book or provide an interview detailing the couple's marriage. As reported by Blast, which states that the parties will not "release, disclosure or publication of any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms whether now or hereafter created or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or about any home, office or other property owned." Additionally, Gomez cannot "give any interview, write, appear in connection with, or assist or cooperate in the preparation or presentation of any book, article, interview, program or other production or publication of any kind whatsoever concerning the other party."

Ethan Slater's estranged wife Lilly Jay feels he ‘abandoned his family’ and ‘feels betrayed’ following the news that he's dating Ariana Grande, TMZ reports.



TMZ also reports that Ariana “used to hang out with both Ethan and Lilly” while they were still a married couple. pic.twitter.com/iJ2y6Rr1vG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

Several months after meeting on the set of the film Wicked, she began dating the actor Ethan Slater, who apparently split from his wife, singer Lilly Jay, according to sources close to the pair who spoke to TMZ. In spite of the peaceful nature of their breakup, Ariana removed any references to her wedding to Gomez from her Instagram account. An insider revealed to US Weekly in July, "Dalton has been devastated by it. A separation is not what he’s wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way. Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now. They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely."

