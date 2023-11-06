Glam queen Kim Kardashian is unstoppable in her quest to dominate the world. The billionaire has added "diamonds" to her resume after her latest collaboration with the fashion giant Swarovski. Her shapewear brand SKIMS will now bejewel your bodies with precious cut-out crystals in never-made-before bodysuits.

The 43-year-old modeled for the rare collection of her diamond embellished shapewear. Her $4 billion brand is redefining beauty and success. Recently, SKIMS launched provocative lingerie, a line of bras with permanently erected nipples, and she uniquely promoted her NSFW product with a philanthropic aim.

The reality star's other groundbreaking collaboration has proved her entrepreneurial prowess as her shapewear brand partnered with Fendi and became the official underwear partner for the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball. And now, Kardashian is amping up the oomph factor with sparkly diamonds.

Under the Swarovski X SKIMS collaboration, The Kardashian alum has partnered with creative director Giovanna Engelbert to launch the underwear, shapewear, and loungewear with a touch of body contouring jewelry, adding that ultra-glam touch. The soon-to-launch products include eye-catching glittering jewelry.

The shapewear mogul shared behind-the-scenes of her collaboration with Swarovski, showcasing the intricate process of crystal-covered garments. Some prominent features include two-piece sets, bodysuits, and stretchable mesh dresses embellished with diamond jewelry like chains, while others have precious gems sewn into the dresses.

Aside from her latest business accomplishment, the mother-of-four has another reason to celebrate. Eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, welcomed her first baby with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The owner of the billion-dollar company herself modeled for the various looks from the new collection.

She posted her photo from the campaign wearing a sparkly nude-shade bodysuit, which she paired with a bold statement diamond neckpiece, matching bracelets, and a diamond body chain. The Kardashian captioned, "A first-of-its-kind collaboration that fuses @Swarovski's iconic glamour with @SKIMS innovative silhouettes, resulting in a unique crystallized collection."

"Launching on November 7th at 9 am ET on SKIMS.COM and in select Swarovski stores." The creative director shared. "Skims shares the same values of empowerment and self-expression as Swarovski, and the synergy of visions between both brands has been organic and seamless."

Engelbert said, "It's inspired by my Millenia jewelry collections, and we infused iconic elements from both brands. With Swarovski known to add glamour to pop culture moments for years, and Skims always on the pulse of what's next in the market, it's been inspiring and delightful for the teams to collaborate," reported Vogue.

Meanwhile, her sister Kourtney is rejoicing at the arrival of her much-awaited baby boy, Rocky Thirteen. The insiders have confirmed the couple has finally welcomed their baby, according to PEOPLE. The couple who are already parents have had a challenging journey to parenthood. From infertility issues to urgent fetal surgery, they have seen it all.

The sisters (Kim and Kourtney) have locked horns in the past multiple times due to their poles apart personalities. In their reality TV drama, the POOSH founder claimed her sister is overly ambitious, and the SKIMS mogul accused Kourtney of being laid back and not working as hard as she does.

