Karoline Leavitt Says Nothing “Wrong” With War Leaders’ Prayers, Disagrees With Pope Leo

As America’s war with Iran entered its second month, Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, took a stern stance during Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square, saying the name of Jesus cannot be used to justify violence and adding that God will not listen to prayers from those whose “hands are full of blood.”

While Leo did not mention any leaders or nations by name, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was later asked about the pope’s remarks. In his address, Leo said, “Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Responding to the question, Leavitt said,

“Our nation was founded nearly 250 years ago on Judeo-Christian values. We have seen presidents, leaders at the Department of War, and our troops turn to prayer during the most turbulent times in our nation’s history.”

Leavitt: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with our military leaders or with the president calling on the American people to pray for our service members” pic.twitter.com/JB8LCEfGad — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2026

She added, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with our military leaders or with the president calling on the American people to pray for our service members and those serving overseas. In fact, I think it’s a very noble thing to do. If you talk to many service members, they appreciate the prayers and support from the commander in chief and his Cabinet.”

While Leavitt pushed back on the pope’s remarks, social media users appeared to agree with Leo. Under a video of Leavitt addressing reporters, one user commented, “There’s a huge difference between praying for our military service members and forcing your personal beliefs on them. Spewing that you’re waging God’s holy war is asinine and offensive to many.”

Another wrote, “Don’t invoke God to support violence and war.” A third added, “Imagine what a more peaceful world we would be in if there were less religious involvement in our governments and military.”

One user criticized leadership, calling it “a malignant narcissist with late-stage dementia and his delusions.” Another added, “Last time I checked, God wasn’t asking for our soldiers to be sent to war, so maybe stop bringing him into this conversation.”

While Pope Leo’s remarks have drawn a response from Leavitt, two lawsuits have also been filed against the U.S. Departments of Defense and Labor by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, according to EWTN News.

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The lawsuit alleges that taxpayer money is being misused for Christian prayer services and claims these activities violate the separation of church and state, promote Christian nationalism, and pressure federal employees to participate.

Notably, last week War Secretary Pete Hegseth invoked Christian language and prayed for “overwhelming violence of action” against U.S. enemies. His use of religious language to justify violence has drawn criticism from some Christians, echoing Pope Leo’s remarks that Jesus “did not arm himself, or defend himself, or fight any war” and “always rejects violence.”