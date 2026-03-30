Sen. Adam Schiff Criticizes Trump’s Iran Strategy, Says It Will Cost Every American Family $1,400

As the conflict with Iran nears a month, Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), are questioning the Trump administration’s objective, calling it “an illegal war of choice.” They have accused President Donald Trump of increasing financial pressure on American households while launching a war without congressional authorization. Republicans, however, continue to defend Trump’s Iran strategy amid Tehran’s nuclear threats and growing global criticism.

Congress has already approved the Defense Department’s annual budget of $838.7 billion. The additional $200 billion funding request would come on top of that. The Pentagon told lawmakers the U.S. spent $11.3 billion in the first week of the war alone.

Trump said:

“This is a very volatile world. We want to have vast amounts of ammunition, which we have right now. We have a lot of ammunition, but it was reduced by giving so much to Ukraine.”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the proposal, saying, “It takes money to kill bad guys.”​

Trump says he needs another $200,000,000,000 for his war. Not for health care. Not for housing. Not for education. Instead, he’s asking every family to chip in $1,400 to keep bombing Iran. pic.twitter.com/yyzGJcr5Ig — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 29, 2026

The funding request came after a U.S. F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a U.S. air base after a combat mission over Iran. According to the BBC, the aircraft costs about $77 million.

At least 13 U.S. service members have been killed in the conflict, and nearly 300 have been injured. Trump, however, has not clearly outlined his objectives. Democrats have pointed to rising gas prices and increased fertilizer costs affecting farmers, calling for greater transparency from the administration.

Schiff said Trump is seeking an additional $200 billion in military funding to sustain what he described as “Operation Epic Fury.” He warned that American families could bear the financial burden, estimating a cost of $1,400 per household.

Q: If you’re saying the war is ending, do you still need $200 billion? Trump: “It’s always nice to have.” pic.twitter.com/aPFH98CCAU — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 23, 2026

​“The Pentagon is proposing a $200 billion supplemental budget to fund this war,” Schiff said. “Do you know what that means for your family? That means the cost for your family is $1,400. That’s just the starting cost for this supplemental funding bill.”

He added, “That does not include the additional costs you’re paying at the pump and for other essentials. And for what? A new supreme leader? A new hardliner with an appetite for revenge? A windfall for Russia made possible by sanctions relief? Rising gas prices? An increasing toll on service members and their families?”

He concluded: “It is time to put a stop to this war before its costs rise further.”