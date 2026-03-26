Hegseth’s Controversial Remark at Pentagon Prayer Service Draws Attention

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth led a Christian worship service at the Pentagon this week and offered a prayer calling for “overwhelming violence of action” against U.S. adversaries, according to The Guardian.

The service took place during the workday and was livestreamed to a broader audience. It brought together civilian employees and military personnel at a time when U.S. forces are engaged in a growing conflict with Iran. Hegseth noted it was “all the more fitting this month, at this moment,” due to ongoing military operations involving tens of thousands of Americans.

During the event, Hegseth read a prayer he said was from a military chaplain. The prayer included the line: “Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

He also prayed that “every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation.” This language directly connected battlefield success to a religious viewpoint on the conflict.

Yesterday, at another Christian prayer and worship service at the Pentagon, Christian Nationalist Secretary of War Pete Hegseth prays for God to “pour out your wrath” and “break the teeth of the ungodly,” and sanction “overwhelming violence” against “those who deserve no mercy” pic.twitter.com/HXQBkWoBVf — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) March 26, 2026

The service is part of a series of monthly Christian gatherings that Hegseth has hosted at the Pentagon since 2025. These events reflect his public emphasis on evangelical Christian faith in his role as defense secretary, where he often uses biblical language in speeches and official settings.

During the same service, Hegseth quoted from the Psalms, saying, “I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and did not turn back till they were consumed,” further emphasizing the religious tone of his remarks.

The Pentagon has not stated that attendance at these services is required, but the gatherings have attracted attention because they occur during official hours and are led by a cabinet-level official.

These events have received some criticism, with detractors arguing that they conflict with religion and politics. Americans United for Separation of Church and State has filed a lawsuit seeking details on how the services are run and whether they affect the work environment inside the Department of Defense.

Critics have also noted the exclusive focus on evangelical speakers at the events and questioned whether non-Christian personnel feel pressured to join.

Trump: Pete Hegseth was born for this role. I’ll tell you, somebody came up to me yesterday, gave you a very hard time. Said I made a mistake choosing Pete. When I tell you who, you’re not even gonna believe it. He gave you such a nasty hard time. But you’re doing, you’re doing… pic.twitter.com/QqTprOv8Bl — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 26, 2026

Hegseth has defended the services as a reflection of personal faith and has continued to broaden religious elements within the Pentagon. His recent initiatives include changes to the military chaplain corps, emphasizing spiritual support and modifications to how religious affiliations are acknowledged.

These remarks come as President Donald Trump said that he is engaged in talks of a potential ceasefire, which several Iranian officials have denied. Despite this, the bombing has continued from both sides.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and veteran, has made religious themes a hallmark of his leadership style. His time as defense secretary has featured regular references to Christianity in official communications and public appearances, along with policy changes that reflect that perspective.