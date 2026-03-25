The United States Army’s maximum age of enlistment is now in line with that of the Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard at 42. Stars and Stripes reported that people up to the age of 42 can enlist in the Regular Army, Army National Guard, and the Army Reserve. Until recently, only recruits up to the age of 35 were allowed into the troops, but older recruits were allowed in with waivers. The minimum age remains 17 with parental consent, or 18.

The upping of the maximum age has happened for the second time in the last 20 years, as similar changes were made when the United States was involved in Iraq and the War in Afghanistan. The maximum age of enlistment was brought down ten years ago, in 2016, to 35 years. Stars and Stripes has noted that the change has nothing to do with recruiting numbers, as recruiters had surpassed their goal in the last year, and are on track to meet the same in 2026.

Those in their late 30s and early 40s can now join the U.S. Army. The Army increased its maximum enlistment age to 42 this month, bringing its accession policy closer in line with most of the United States’ other military services. Individuals up to 42 with or without prior… pic.twitter.com/rrHToFfDCN — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) March 24, 2026

Additionally, another recruiting change allows people with a single marijuana charge to enlist without a waiver.

These changes come amid the Iran war dragging on, with a five-day halt on bombing by the United States. In contrast, President Donald Trump has claimed that there have been very productive talks about ending the war with the Iranian regime. However, Iran has called out the United States, saying no such talks have been held. It has also been said that the announcement of such talks happening is a ploy to reduce gas prices as Iran reigns over the Strait of Hormuz. As reported by People, Donald Trump has said that the person he is in talks with is a “leader,” but not Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iran says it will continue to reject US negotations while Israeli attacks continue.https://t.co/OlxkYzl3Nd pic.twitter.com/iuDa5EKlEO — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2025

Recently, President Trump opened up about how the assault on Iran came to be, pinning the blame on Pete Hegseth. The narrative still remains that the entire operation was to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons. Iran has attacked and destroyed energy infrastructure in neighboring countries, along with United States bases in the region.

Operation Epic Fury, which is the name of the operation in Iran, has been largely unpopular with the American public. Iran’s response to Operation Epic Fury has put a massive strain on global oil security, given that gas and oil passage from the Strait of Hormuz has been affected by the war.