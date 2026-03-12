New Ayatollah Khamenei Promises Revenge on U.S. in First Message as Leader

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, promised revenge against the United States and Israel in his first public address since succeeding his father.

This statement indicates that Tehran plans to maintain military pressure as the war expands in the region. Iranian state television aired the message on Thursday, with Khamenei asserting that Iran “will not neglect avenging the blood of your martyrs.”

This message was Mojtaba Khamenei’s first public comment as Iran’s highest authority. It provided a glimpse into how he will lead during one of the country’s most unstable times in years. In his address, he stated that Iran would keep attacking U.S. military bases in the area unless host nations shut them down. He also called for keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed to increase pressure on Iran’s enemies.

Axios reported that Khamenei mentioned Iran would seek compensation from the United States and Israel after the conflict. The Associated Press separately stated that the televised address urged continued attacks on Gulf Arab states and insisted that Iran maintain its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

FOX NEWS ALERT: Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has released a new statement via State TV. Fox News’ Trey Yingst: “We believe in friendship with our neighbors and only target the bases, and we will inevitably continue.” “All U.S. bases should immediately be closed… pic.twitter.com/gmi7WtD1Ad — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 12, 2026

The leadership change came after the killing of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid the current war. This event has changed Iran’s leadership while the country remains under ongoing military pressure. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Israeli intelligence believed Mojtaba Khamenei had been lightly wounded in the Israeli-U.S. air campaign, which might explain his absence from public appearances since taking office.

His first statement indicated that there is little difference in approach between the new leader and the hard-line stance of his father and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. AP reported that Mojtaba Khamenei warned against opening “new, vulnerable fronts” against Iran’s foes. Axios added that he tied Iran’s military actions directly to the ongoing operations of the U.S. and Israel.

In a written statement, Iran’s new supreme leader has vowed to keep striking Gulf countries if they do not expel US troops, in his first message since taking power. Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in the strikes, and rumours suggested he may have been in a coma or have lost a… pic.twitter.com/Z9aaz6n2qt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 12, 2026

The threat to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed has immediate global importance. Reuters noted that about a fifth of the world’s oil usually passes through this route, meaning that any long-term disruption could pose a significant risk to energy markets and international shipping. AP reported that Brent crude had already risen above $100 a barrel as the conflict intensified.

The war has also spread beyond Iran and Israel. AP reported that Iran-backed forces and Iranian attacks have targeted shipping routes in Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has launched rockets into Israel as Israeli strikes continue in Lebanon. This report also stated that the fighting has displaced millions in Iran and Lebanon and increased fears of a humanitarian crisis.

For Washington, Khamenei’s message served as a straightforward warning that Tehran does not plan to back down. His promise of revenge, along with threats against U.S. bases and the Strait of Hormuz, suggests a leadership transition that could toughen Iran’s stance instead of promoting de-escalation. Thursday’s statement showed that the new supreme leader intends to respond to the deaths of senior Iranian figures with ongoing confrontation.

It remains unclear what the U.S hopes to achieve in the war, which President Donald Trump has claimed he has already “won.”