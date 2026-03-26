Pastor Linked to Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash After Saying He Wants Talarico “Crucified”

Brooks Potteiger, a pastor and spiritual adviser to Pete Hegseth, is facing backlash after remarks made during a recent podcast appearance. During the discussion, he appeared to endorse a prayer referencing the death of Texas Democrat James Talarico, prompting criticism on social media. Talarico has since responded, further intensifying the controversy.

Potteiger, a Nashville-based pastor, appeared on the “Reformation Red Pill” podcast on March 16. A clip from the episode resurfaced online nearly a week later. During the discussion, host Joshua Haymes spoke about Talarico in stark terms, saying, “I pray that God kills him,” before clarifying that he meant spiritual transformation.

Hegseth’s spiritual adviser agreed with the sentiment. “Right, we want him crucified with Christ. I want him to be … Talarico of Tarsus,” Potteiger said, referencing Saul of Tarsus, the biblical figure who later became the Apostle Paul after a dramatic conversion.

The two continued discussing spiritual transformation, suggesting that if such a change was not God’s will, then God should stop him.

Pete Hegseth’s pastor says he wants James Talarico to die and be crucified: Podcast host: “I pray that God kills him.” Pete Hegseth’s pastor: “Right, right. We want him crucified” pic.twitter.com/DOvZuMsUyv — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 25, 2026

The remarks drew sharp criticism online, with some accusing the pastor of invoking violent rhetoric against a political opponent. Others defended the comments, arguing that Christian theology often uses death as a metaphor for spiritual rebirth.

Following the controversy, Talarico responded on X, striking a measured tone.

He wrote:

“Jesus loves. Christian nationalism kills. You may pray for my death, Pastor, but I still love you. I love you more than you could ever hate me.”

Jesus loves. Christian Nationalism kills. You may pray for my death, Pastor, but I still love you. I love you more than you could ever hate me. https://t.co/ejQg3U2Yq6 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) March 25, 2026

The incident has renewed scrutiny of Potteiger’s role and influence, particularly in Hegseth’s life. Potteiger leads Pilgrim Hill Reformed Fellowship, an evangelical church near Nashville that Hegseth has attended since 2021. According to its website, the church is affiliated with the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a network co-founded by pastor Doug Wilson.

Amid the backlash, the Pentagon issued a statement defending Potteiger and accusing critics of mischaracterizing his remarks.

“The fake news media, and sometimes anti-Christian media, are deliberately twisting the words,” said Kingsley Wilson, press secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense.