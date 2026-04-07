Karoline Leavitt Celebrates Easter With Family After a Hectic Week At Work

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrated Easter on Sunday, April 5, with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and their 1-year-old son, Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio, after a challenging week in Washington.

The 28-year-old press secretary recently made headlines after President Donald Trump said she had been doing a “terrible job.” She was also in the news following reports that an “unflattering” photo of her was removed from the internet at the White House’s request.

Her Easter post, however, read:

God is Good. Happy Easter! 🇺🇸🙏✝️ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 5, 2026

Leavitt and her family attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 6, held on the South Lawn with activities including egg coloring, mini golf and the traditional egg roll. She shared photos from the event on her Instagram Story.

She also posted a video of herself reading to children, writing, “A beautiful morning reading ‘The Very Brave Lion’ at the White House Easter Egg Roll.” The press secretary also shared a photo of her son meeting the Easter Bunny, captioning it, “Another new bunny friend,” after posting a similar image the previous day.

In another photo, her son was seen sitting with other children during breakfast. In the final image, Leavitt shared a family photo with her husband and son. Her family time followed remarks from the president, who suggested that negative press coverage might be due to his press secretary doing a “terrible job.”

Trump told reporters earlier in April that he receives between 93% and 97% negative media coverage.

“A person that gets 97% of bad coverage — maybe Karoline’s doing a poor job, I don’t know,” Trump said. He then turned to Leavitt and said, “You’re doing a terrible job,” before asking reporters, “Should we keep her?”

BREAKING: Trump says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may be doing a “terrible job,” as he complains about receiving “93% negative publicity” in the press. pic.twitter.com/Vb8sN1u08q — Jet Journalist (@JournalistJet) March 31, 2026

Trump later added, “I think we’ll keep her.”

The remarks quickly spread on social media, drawing criticism from some users who accused Trump of deflecting blame. The White House later said Trump’s comments were intended as a joke.

Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history at age 27 when Trump appointed her in November 2024. She began her career as an intern at Fox News and in the Trump administration, later serving as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary during his first term.

Leavitt later served as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik and as national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. She is known for her combative approach to media interactions and alignment with Trump’s political agenda.