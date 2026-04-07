Trump Lashes Out at Reporter, Calls PBS ‘Lunatics’ Over Iran War Question

During a White House Easter Egg hunt, President Donald Trump said he would wipe out every bridge and power plant in Iran by Tuesday night. He was then asked a question about it, and instead of answering the reporter, he went after her employer. PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers had asked Trump how bombing Iran’s energy infrastructure would help its civilians.

“Who are you with?” Trump asked before she could finish. “PBS, sir,” the reporter said. “Well, that’s a radical left group of lunatics,” Trump retorted. He then sarcastically called her question “very fair” without answering it.

Instead, Trump’s theory was that the Iranians want to be bombed and said,

“When they don’t hear bombs go off, they’re upset. They want to hear bombs, because they want to be free.”

The president added that Iranians are in the streets protesting because they’ve been told they’ll be shot if they do. It is an argument for how controlled the population is, but is there any evidence that they’re cheering for airstrikes on their power grid?

Only Trump would stand next to a seven-foot Easter Bunny, clapping for him while casually talking to children about military action in Iran. pic.twitter.com/1nGzLUF9cH — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters that every bridge in Iran would be “decimated” and every power plant would be “burning, exploding and never to be used again” by the next night. He also said he was “not at all” worried about accusations of war crimes.

A UN spokesperson said any attack on civilian infrastructure would be a “very clear” violation of international law.

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and initially targeted nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Trump has repeatedly described those strikes as having “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. But his own administration’s November 2025 document fact-checked him to note that these infrastructures had only been “significantly degraded.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency hasn’t independently verified anything because Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, which had allowed monitoring. The 79-year-old has also justified the strikes by claiming Iran could “soon” hit America with long-range missiles. On the other hand, the Defense Intelligence Agency in May 2025 stated that Iran could potentially develop an intercontinental ballistic missile by 2035, only if it chooses to.

The distance from Tehran to Washington is roughly 10,000 kilometers, and Iran’s current missiles top out around 2,000. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also pressed on the issue but did not provide a timeline.

There are, however, contradictory claims on social media since the war began:

🚨‼️ BREAKING 💥

According to Korean media: • Iran has reportedly acquired **500 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs)** from North Korea, with the latest batch arriving just days ago. • These missiles are said to be capable of traveling a distance of **15,000… pic.twitter.com/S5jbYYWkkd — GBX (@GBX_Press) April 4, 2026

Trump recently threatened military action over the Strait of Hormuz.

But Iran has rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and is seeking a permanent end to hostilities with security guarantees. Mediators have been told that Iran no longer trusts the administration after being bombed twice during earlier rounds of talks.

At the Easter Egg hunt, though, Trump claimed guns the U.S. sent to Iran were “kept” by unspecified people.

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