Ex-CIA Chief Blasts Trump as ‘Pathological Liar,’ Says ‘I Trust Iran More’

Former CIA Director John Brennan sharply criticized President Donald Trump, calling him a “pathological liar,” “incompetent,” and “deeply corrupt,” as protests under the “No Kings” banner continue across the country.

During an appearance on MS Now’s The Weeknight, Brennan joined other political commentators to discuss ongoing issues in the United States and Trump’s declining approval ratings. Host Alicia Menendez asked whether he had ever seen a commander in chief promote peace negotiations while simultaneously issuing threats to an adversary, referencing the remarks about a potential deal with Tehran.

A clip from the segment circulated widely on social media:

John Brennan says it all so perfectly https://t.co/LwMCQgKBwO pic.twitter.com/yGg5BzrRdy — Maria vd Plas 🩺🇦🇺🐨🦘🇦🇺 (@MPlas1979) March 31, 2026

Brennan responded,

“No, I don’t think anybody ever has. It’s clear that there’s this toxic mix of traits that Donald Trump has. He’s a pathological liar, incompetent on so many fronts, and also deeply corrupt, which I think is now manifesting itself.”

The 70-year-old national security analyst said the administration lacks a clear strategy, arguing that the conflict has no solid military rationale. He warned that the situation could become increasingly difficult to control and accused Trump of “trying to showcase a false narrative to the American public” while struggling to find a resolution.

He also pointed to Iran’s leverage, noting that Tehran holds significant influence due to its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. Brennan has also drawn attention for remarks suggesting he trusts Iran more than Trump.

In a widely shared clip, he said:

Former CIA Director John Brennan has sparked controversy with a sharp criticism of Donald Trump, saying he trusts Iran more than Trump. Brennan reportedly stated:

“I tend to believe Iran more than I do Donald Trump because he’s a liar.” The remark comes amid escalating tensions… pic.twitter.com/BxShQVrjQQ — Sahel Revolutionary Soldier (@cecild84) March 31, 2026

The panel further discussed rising fuel prices, which Brennan said are adding to economic pressure amid tensions with Iran. He linked the protests to both financial strain and public dissatisfaction with the conflict, noting that momentum behind the demonstrations appears to be growing and said:

“I think that people who are organizing these rallies recognize that there are several months before the November elections, and they want to ensure that momentum continues and that people feel their voices are making a difference.”

When asked about trends within the administration, Brennan pointed to declining approval ratings. “When you point to a 33% approval rating for Donald Trump, that’s a downward trend—and a bad one,” he said. He warned that any deeper military involvement, particularly deploying U.S. troops on Iranian soil, would further escalate the crisis.