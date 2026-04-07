Jeffries Calls Pam Bondi’s Firing ‘God’s Vengeance’

President Donald Trump’s confirmation of the news of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s firing on April 2, 2026, caused quite a stir. While there were speculations about Bondi being fired following DHS Secretary Kristi Noem making the rounds, the President himself had not commented on it before directly announcing her termination before addressing the nation regarding the Iran War on Wednesday.

Now, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has been a vocal critic of Bondi for a while now, has spoken up about her exit from Trump’s administration. Appearing on Don Lemon’s YouTube show, when asked whether Bondi’s removal gave him any satisfaction, Jeffries referenced Romans 12:19 and said, “Well, this is Holy Week and vengeance is mine, saith the Lord.”

He then added, “But as someone who grew up in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, we put these things in God’s hands, and it tends to work out.” Besides adding a spiritual note to Bondi’s departure, Jeffries further said, “Listen, Pam Bondi’s a disgrace. I mean, she violated her oath of office, weaponized the Department of Justice, as you very well know.”

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He then continued, “She deserved it, she should have never been confirmed. Shame on those Republican senators, but we’re going to hold her and others accountable, particularly in the aftermath of Democrats taking back control of the House in November.”

It should be noted here that even before Bondi was fired, Jeffries had criticized her on multiple occasions and called her “the most corrupt Attorney General in modern American history” and “a disgraceful affront to our Constitution.”

He also accused her of lying to Congress and to the American people and claimed that under her leadership, “the department lost centuries of professional experience,” as she “willfully violated federal law and judicial orders alike, while at the same time, hiding millions of documents linked to the Epstein files in a massive cover-up.”

While Trump had initially shared a good relationship with Bondi, he was increasingly disappointed in her since she was allegedly unable to act against his political opponents the way he had envisioned. Moreover, Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files also caused a huge controversy, which did not sit well with the President and eventually led to her firing.

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Jeffries’ appearance on Lemon’s show and criticizing Bondi is even more significant because Lemon himself is facing federal charges in connection with an anti-ICE protest that allegedly disrupted a church service in Minnesota. While Lemon has claimed that he was only reporting on the protest, prosecutors disagree, leading to the charges he now faces.

Jeffries had also criticized the DOJ’s stance against Lemon, adding that it is “an illegitimate organization right now under the leadership of Pam Bondi and the direction of Donald Trump.”

While the President has always mentioned that he did not interfere in the judicial matters, one of his texts to Bondi that was mistakenly posted on Truth Social last year is making the rounds now, which shows how he had tried to use the former Attorney General to get back at his political rivals. Therefore, Jeffries’ claims that the DOJ was working under orders of Trump have been cited by critics as supporting that claim.