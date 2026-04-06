Trump Mistakenly Posted Private Message to Pam Bondi – And It’s Going Viral Again

After President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi last week, one of his private texts that he had accidentally posted on Truth Social back in October 2025, which has since been deleted, is going viral again. Trump had addressed Bondi by her first name in the text and had asked her to take action against his political opponents.

The fact that Trump’s social media post was meant to be a private text was confirmed by a Trump official. The President was reportedly surprised to know that he had posted the message on his Truth Social account and tried to shrug it off by saying “oh.”

The message posted on Truth Social said: “I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.”

This is a shot across AG Pam Bondi. @AGPamBondi Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell,… pic.twitter.com/m6TErqaj33 — Max Creel (@myc19631) September 21, 2025

The message continued, “Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard.”

Then, referring to Siebert, he said, “He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case.” He then added, “No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.”

The President’s message further said, “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” It should be noted here that former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert had resigned in September 2025 due to pressure from the Trump administration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (@repjayapal)

Trump’s message also said, “She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving. What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed ‘Republican.’ I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!”

The contents and the nature of this text made it evident that Trump’s claims of not interfering in judicial matters are not true. He has directly called for action on his political opponents here and according to two Trump officials who spoke to NBC News in August, Bondi appointed a ‘special attorney’ to look into the mortgage fraud allegations against James Comey and Adam Schiff, both of whom are named in the text.

However, Trump’s confidence in Bondi has changed since the message was posted on Truth Social, and as a result, she is no longer serving as attorney general under Trump’s second term.