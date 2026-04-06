Trump Confronts Journalists Over Coverage of Missing Pilot- “Give It Up or Go to Jail”

At a White House event on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened journalists over their coverage of the US-Israeli war in Iran. He warned whoever it was that first reported on a missing US pilot to reveal their sources or “go to jail,” Trump said during a press briefing, Raw Story reported.

When Iran shot down two US military planes on Friday, both pilots survived, with one rescued on Friday. Meanwhile, as Trump announced, the second was rescued on Sunday. Trump said the White House didn’t immediately issue a statement about the two missing pilots as they did not wish to “jeopardize our second rescue operation.”

However, unnamed US officials told the Associated Press on Friday about the incident, revealing that the second pilot was still missing. While the officials involved were not named, Trump said on Monday he intends to hold them accountable.

TRUMP: Who are you with? Q: ABC, sir TRUMP: So bad. It’s such a bad network. Such a pathetic. Is this your camera? Q: I’m the pool pic.twitter.com/qbzwTC81c1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

“We didn’t talk about the first one for an hour, then somebody leaked something, which we’ll hopefully find that leaker, we’re looking very hard,” Trump said. “We think we’ll be able to find it out because we’re going to go to the media company that released it and we’re going to say, ‘national security – give it up, or go to jail!’ And you know who we’re talking about,” he added.

The President didn’t refer to any media house by name. “We have to find that leaker because that’s a sick person,” Trump said. “The person that did the story will go to jail if he doesn’t say!”

As reported by the BBC, Trump confirmed the rescue on Sunday morning after the military “pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations” in its history. The officer is “now SAFE and SOUND!” he added. However, in a later post, Trump did say he had been “seriously wounded”.

The rescue mission conducted by the U.S. military in Iran further proves America’s armed forces are like none other anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/ON3MrlhRYJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 6, 2026

There had been two crew members on the jet, and while both ejected from the plane and one was already rescued, it took longer to rescue the second. Trump called the rescue “an Easter miracle” in a text message to NBC News, while praising US forces for their “strong, decisive” actions.

“The Iranians thought they had him, but it wasn’t even close,” Trump said. “And remember, we got two, but couldn’t talk about the first in that it would have highlighted that there was a second.”

Officials confirmed late on Saturday that the second airman was safely rescued from Iran. In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said that the airman is a “highly respected Colonel,” adding that a news conference will be held on Monday afternoon.

According to a senior Trump administration official, the rescue of the second crew member was made possible with the help of CIA subterfuge. Reportedly, the CIA first launched a deception campaign in Iran, sharing that US forces had found the airman alive and were transporting him on the ground to get him safely out of the country.

“While the Iranians were confused and uncertain of what was happening, the Agency used its unique, exquisite capabilities to search for – and find – the American,” the official said in a statement. “This was the ultimate ‘needle in a haystack,’ but in this case it was a brave American soul inside a mountain crevice, invisible but for CIA’s capabilities.”