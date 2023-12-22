Kansas Gov Laura Kelly Is the Latest "Swiftie" on the Block With a Personalized ‘Eras Tour’ Playlist

Taylor Swift is working her charm all over the world, and the latest to join the Swiftie Era is Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Kelly announced her own "Governor Kelly's Eras Playlist" on social media, joining the all-pervasive Swifties club. The governor posted a picture of a CD cover with famous Kansas emblems on it that looked like Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" logo in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 20.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael B. Thomas

"Now that @taylorswift13 has been spending more time in Kansas - thanks @tkelce! - my fearless staff thought it was time I drop everything now and give her music a proper listen," Governor Kelly tweeted, teasing Kansas City Chiefs player and Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce. The governor revealed that a 16-song playlist made for her by her team had favorites including Champagne Problems, Shake it Off, King of My Heart, and All Too Well.

She also mentioned how she was given a friendship bracelet during a recent Chiefs game, which strengthened her bond with the popular singer. "Check out the personalized CD with handpicked tracks I received from my staff. It pairs well with the Reputation friendship bracelet a Swiftie gave me at a recent @Chiefs game," she wrote, asking her followers, "What other songs should I check out?"

The fact that Gov. Kelly has turned into a Swiftie is hardly shocking. Since stopping by Kansas City on her Eras Tour and throughout her relationship with Kelce, the pop diva has brought in a sizable sum of money for the local economy, per Billboard. The Economic Development Council of the city reports that the Eras Tour shows in Kansas City brought in $88.8 million in revenue. However, the expenses incurred by Swifties, which included $1,300 to $1,500 in meals, merchandise, and other expenses, added up to an overall financial impact of $185 million to $200 million for the city.

The Blank Space singer has gone to several Chiefs games in support of Kelce. Pictures shared on social media show that she has also been seen out at parties following several of the games. But she doesn't only go to Kansas City games to support Kelce. Boston fans were also thrilled to see the singer in attendance as she and her father, Scott Swift, watched the Chiefs play the New England Patriots on December 17 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

“They showed Taylor at the game and, I mean, you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors – just shows you how amazing that girl is,” Kelce said on the December 20 episode of his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

In September, NFL legend and head coach of the Patriots Bill Belichick commented on Kelce and Swift's relationship, saying, “Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be his biggest.”

