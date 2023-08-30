Justin Bieber Supports Wife Hailey Bieber’s New Rhode Launch, Shares Photo Wearing Personalized Hoodie

Justin Bieber knows how to play the perfect husband to Hailey Bieber. He recently supported her new Rhode launch, a limited-edition bottle of the brand's Peptide Lip Treatment in strawberry glaze, inspired by Krispy Kreme's Strawberry Glazed Doughnut. The Baby hitmaker posted an adorable family picture on Instagram to celebrate his wife's latest achievement.

The Biebers can be seen lounging in a plush jet along with their pets, Piggy Lou and Oscar. The Yummy singer is seen wearing a distressed hoodie with 'Hailey' printed on it; he paired it with washed-out denim shorts. The Rhode founder matched her husband's gray vibe in a co-ord set. Justin captioned the picture with a smiley face and strawberry emojis.

The Peaches singer had earlier received a lot of backlash for arriving at the Krispy Kreme-hosted glitzy Rhode New York event in a gray hoodie and shorts, along with a pair of yellow Crocs and a pink hat. As per Page Six, his supermodel wife stole the show in a red strapless minidress by Ermanno Scervino, which she paired with stunning Maison Ernest red heels and a matching Ferragamo bag. She was also seen wearing her signature bejeweled “B” necklace and an elegant ankle bracelet.

The Biebers were later spotted celebrating the beauty launch with a low-key date in NYC. As per People, the couple rocked casual street style. Hailey was seen wearing wide-leg jeans paired with an oversized leather jacket. She accessorized the outfit with a strawberry-hued baguette bag and her signature "B" pendant.

The Love Yourself singer complimented his wife by wearing identical baggy clothes, which included AGOLDE jeans, a hunter's cap, and white-frame cat-eye sunglasses. As per ETOnline, the super proud husband had shared adorable snapshots from the Rhode event on his Instagram stories praising his entrepreneur wife. "Baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme Strawberry Glazee," he had captioned the post.

Earlier, an insider had revealed some insightful details about their relationship. "Hailey has been Justin’s rock and is extremely caring, peaceful, and supportive. She helps keep Justin grounded. They have a strong bond and have the same values," the source said. "Justin loves to travel with Hailey, but also loves to be at home and decompress afterwards. They are both feeling good and healthy."

The inside source also noted that "Justin and Hailey are both on the same page about starting a family. They both would love to have a big family someday." The source added, "Justin knows he will be a hands-on, loving dad and protective over his children, similar to how he is in his relationship with Hailey. He thinks she will be an amazing mom too." The couple will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on September 13th, and fans are expecting them to go all out on their special day.

