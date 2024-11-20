Ex-Federal Prosecutor Warned About How Donald Trump Aspires to Be a 'King' Someday

Months before the election result was announced and Donald Trump won, Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor cautioned the public about the potential ramifications of his presidency. At the time, the legal expert expressed concerns, highlighting Trump's aspirations for wielding authority, likening his desires to a king. Vance underscored a critical point, suggesting that abstaining from voting might inadvertently contribute to fulfilling Trump's ambitions for unchecked power.

In a detailed Substack piece, Vance emphasized the significant impact of individual choices regarding civic engagement, particularly stressing that opting out of voting could hold as much sway in shaping the 2024 election's outcome as actively participating. Moreover, she stressed the pivotal role of voting in smaller, local elections, where lower turnout often prevails. "Decisions about who your mayor or sheriff is will definitely impact your life. But voting matters in national elections too. Remember Florida in 2000? George Bush got 2,912,790 votes, 48.8% of the total. Al Gore received 2,912,253, also 48.8% of the vote. The nation's fate hung on fewer than 1000 votes," she said, as reported by Raw Story.

Vance emphasized the necessity for President Joe Biden to secure a substantial victory margin over Trump to counteract any potential attempts by the former president to undermine the election, as purportedly witnessed during the 2020 presidential race. She said, "Biden will need to win with overwhelming numbers as protection against what will come from Trump in the wake of a loss. We all remember the Big Lie, January 6, and Trump’s ongoing efforts to subvert democracy for his own benefit. Trump wants to be a king, not a president." (Since then, however, Biden has dropped out of the race and Kamala Harris is now the Democratic nominee).

Vance proceeded to illustrate the potential detrimental impact of Trump's policies, indicating that they might adversely affect a larger number of individuals compared to the policies advocated by Biden. "Dislike Biden's stance on Israel or any number of foreign policy issues? I think he’s not doing enough about climate change or criminal justice reform. You're going to love Trump's policies in his 2.0 administration," Vance wrote.

She indicated that under a prospective Trump administration, there might be a shift in policy direction. She noted that Trump has been vocal about his intentions to politicize the Department of Justice, with climate change seemingly not garnering priority on his agenda. Additionally, Trump's persistent attempts to spotlight 'Infrastructure Week' became a subject of ridicule, contributing to his diminished credibility. "But it’s the move towards authoritarianism that should get everyone, regardless of their politics, out to the polls next year," Vance added.

Newsweek has reported that Trump, the GOP frontrunner, faces multiple charges in Washington D.C. These charges include allegations such as conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, attempted obstruction, as well as conspiracy against rights. Trump firmly denied all these accusations, asserting they are politically motivated and that he has been subject to a 'witch hunt.'

