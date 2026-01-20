Melania Trump Accurately Predicted Her First Lady Future in a 1999 Interview

Melania Trump may have predicted her future when she was 26 years old. Her ABC interview from 1999 has resurfaced, where she spoke about what it would be like to be the first lady of the U.S. She first started dating Donald Trump in 1998 and got married in 2005.

Melania eerily foreshadowed her future and has stood by her aspirations. She called Trump a great leader even back then, and said she’ll be supportive of him. Moreover, she said she would be a traditional first lady.

Melania may have had some kind of intuition three decades ago that she could predict both her and her husband’s future. “He’s very smart. He knows how to do business. He would be a great leader,” she praised Trump during the ABC interview.

She also described him as king and charming, fit to be a U.S. president.

She further added, "I would be very traditional, like Jackie Kennedy and Betty Ford."

She further added, “I would be very traditional, like Jackie Kennedy and Betty Ford.” When Trump announced his first presidential campaign, Melania told People Magazine, “It’s a long road. I take it day by day. My husband has a lot of people cheering for him. We will see.”

Meanwhile, Trump told them that Melania would be an amazing representative for our country. He also added that Melania will be involved with women’s health issues. He called her elegant and confident, with a big heart. Despite the rumors about their marriage, Trump still appreciates her in public, and Melania is always there holding his hand and defending him.

When Melania was 26 years old when she described herself as a possible First Lady. Fast forward and she has kept her word about the kind of First Lady she would be.

Melania has followed through with her claim to be a traditional FLOTUS. She is respectful of Trump and supports him in her own way, even when she is not in the limelight.

During Trump’s second term, Melania Trump has been missing from the public eye during most events. But she did make a few appearances to support Trump. With her documentary on Amazon Prime Video releasing soon, she has been busy promoting it.