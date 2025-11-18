Melania Holding Hands With Trump? Netizens Say, “That Must Be AI!”

Ever since Donald Trump’s return to office for a second term, he has made headlines for mostly the wrong reasons. Whether it’s his health rumors, awkward press conference moments or remarks about political oppositions, social media users had a field day dissecting every move. This time, the chatter is about a new photo.

The latest photo shows Donald Trump and Melania walking hand in hand. Although it should have looked presidential, it set off laughter and conspiracy theories instead. Trump is seen in a navy suit and pink tie and Melania is all dressed up in grey. The timing of this latest image couldn’t be more coincidental. Last week, the Epstein emails were released where the President’s name has multiple mentions.

According to many users online, the photo was an attempt to distract people from the Epstein email theories. The comments on Threads and X were very upfront. One user wrote, “I’m laughing so hard. This is the worst damage control of all time.” Another comment read, “Using their ‘relationship’ as damage control is absolutely hilarious! They are failing miserably.”

Some users even went a step further and declared there was no way the picture was original. One person wrote, “That must be AI. She never lets him touch her.” Other people were sharing hilarious memes and past clips where Melania could be seen avoiding Trump’s hand. One comment read, “Since when did she start holding his tiny a– hand?”

Further comments read, “This is 100% an attempt to soften his image,” and “The email release drops, and suddenly we’re getting ‘look at me, devoted husband’ photo-ops?” Another post declared with logical evidence that the image was bound to be fake. Why? Donald Trump’s orange tan was missing! The post read, “You know it’s fake when his face isn’t orange, he doesn’t have jowls, and she’s actually smiling.”

However, not everyone was speaking against the picture. One user said, “It’s not fake,” and mentioned Getty had clicked it from a different angle. However, it wasn’t convincing to everyone. One commenter declared, “Her hand and her shoulder are definitely doctored.”

Melania, don’s wife number three, doesn’t want him to touch her. pic.twitter.com/OBveOwxOFF — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) November 15, 2025

The theories around the First Couple’s picture are nothing new. There are previous instances when their public appearance has fueled discussion of marriage problems. Be it their ill-timed kisses or Trump walking ahead of his wife and son Barron to board Air Force One, the moves have only intensified the speculation.

It looks like an alleged attempt to distract from the ongoing narrative turned into a case study in how fast the internet rewrites it.

