Trump Struggles to Stay Awake as Melania Unveils Groundbreaking Youth Initiative

‘Dozy’ Donald Trump strikes again. The President looked like he was having a hard time staying awake while his wife introduced the Fostering the Future initiative. Netizens were quick to chime in with harsh criticism, noting the same behavior online.

Melania Trump appeared in the East Room of the White House to introduce a commendable initiative. The executive ordering the expansion of Fostering the Future was signed on the same day.

BREAKING: Melania Trump is PROVING why she is the BEST FLOTUS in American history! Not a SINGLE OTHER FLOTUS has put this much effort into helping the American youth. Foster children will now have opportunities to MAKE IT IN LIFE! pic.twitter.com/s1dobd4v0x — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 13, 2025

“I predict that this small spark today will ignite a profound and lasting nationwide movement,” The First Lady was heard noting during her speech. While his wife spoke passionately about the initiative, the President seemed to be on the verge of falling asleep.

As the speech progressed, so did Trump’s sleepiness. The President’s head visibly drooped to one side for more than 10 seconds. As if awoken from his momentary slumber, Trump opened his eyes and straightened up.

It did not get better from there either. He was then seen closing his eyes and trying to blink away his sleep throughout the rest of the speech. Social media users, seemingly more alert than the 79-year-old during his wife’s speech, did not miss the chance to troll him.

“Sleepy little guy could use some time in his crib,” one wrote. “Drowsy Don or Tuckered Out Trump?” a second questioned. “He was up late watching South Park and truthing,” a third noted. “Oh no—wake him up, I would hate for him to fall. And TBF, hearing Melania drone on would make anyone fall asleep,” another jabbed.

An official press release reveals how Melania’s initiative “unites Federal resources with innovative public- and private-sector partnerships to provide more pathways to success for young people who have experienced foster care.”

At the same time, the executive order that the President signed will authorize the creation of a Fostering the Future online platform. The platform will help bridge the gap between the youth and the critical resources that would help them succeed out of the foster care system.

“We are going to protect American children in foster care, and we’re going to ensure that they will never, ever be forgotten,” the President was heard saying during the signing on Thursday. He also shared how the initiative aims to turn the youth leaving the system into “wealthy, productive citizens.”

Sleepy 😴 Don was not even listening.. Zzzz🫩.. pic.twitter.com/5teCW8soT9 — D’Amity (@AmitieGuy) November 14, 2025

The initiative would help the youth access new educational and employment pathways. It will also focus on expanding the states of scholarship programs, which are funded by tax-credited donations.

Melania explained that the initiative would ensure the youth are able to secure at least an “entry-level position and, in turn, financial independence.”