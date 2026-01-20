Ivanka Trump’s Killer Looks Couldn’t Save Her Black and Gold Mini Dress at Jared Kushner’s Birthday!

Ivanka Trump and fashion are often seen as two sides of the same coin. President Donald Trump’s second child, Ivanka, is a certified fashionista who turns heads whenever she steps out, thanks to her public profile and former modeling career as a young adult, during which she walked for brands such as Versace, Thierry Mugler and Jill Stuart.

Over the years, Ivanka married Jared Kushner and embraced motherhood. Her body has changed with time, but her sleek, long legs have continued to draw attention, aided by her fit lifestyle and celebrity food choices. Her recent fashion selections have also sparked renewed interest.

According to The List, debate over Ivanka Trump’s evolving style intensified over the weekend of Jan. 17, 2025, when she and her family celebrated Jared Kushner’s 45th birthday.

Ivanka shared a carousel of photos from the celebration on Instagram, praising Jared’s “thoughtfulness, vision, and heart,” and thanking him for being a great father to their three children.

The celebration reportedly took place at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Ivanka wore an Annie’s Ibiza Divinus minidress, paired with black tights and Louboutin heels. Her choice, though highlighting her figure, sparked divided opinions about its suitability for the occasion.

The black-and-gold dress, featuring gold stripes with tights, was striking, but it left some of her fans wondering if it was better suited for a stage performance than a family party. Critics likened it to something from a glamorous film scene rather than a home celebration since it was tight and very flashy.

Jared Kushner and sons Joseph, 15, and Theodore, 9, wore black pants and dark crewneck tops layered over white undershirts. Fourteen-year-old Arabella chose a gray satin slip dress. The family is known for coordinated and stylish attire at group events.

During a Christmas 2025 ski trip, the Kushner boys matched in pale blue sweaters and navy trousers, and earlier that year, Arabella matched with Ivanka in periwinkle outfits. The birthday party was glowy and calm, featuring an exclusive piano performance with candles in the background.

Ivanka Trump described the guest list as “the people who know and love him best,” which included a notable addition to the Trump family circle. Bettina Anderson, newly engaged to Donald Trump Jr., commented, “Best night” with several heart emojis.

For the unversed, Don Jr. got engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson last year after dating for a while. Previously, he had been engaged to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Donald Trump Jr. was also married to Venessa Haydon from 2005 until 2018. They officially split in February 2022. The couple also shares five children.

The split with Guilfoyle allegedly occurred before rumors began circulating about Trump Jr.’s relationship with the gorgeous Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

Don jr’s ex-girlfriend tried to fit into the MAGA circle and molded her style accordingly by doing makeup with thick brows and full foundation, tight leg-baring outfits, but never seemed to fully click with them socially.

Although she has now moved on and taken a big leap in her career and became the Ambassador of the United States to Greece, Ivanka, on the other hand, had more time to focus on fitness.

She has reportedly been training regularly in her home gym, working with personal trainers, and practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu as she stepped down from the demands of her father’s first administration.