Melania Trump’s Three-Word Response To Trump Clearly Shows Who’s The Boss In Their Relationship

American President Donald Trump often draws the spotlight not only for himself but also for his relationship with his wife, first lady Melania Trump. As a couple, the Trumps have been under significant media scrutiny, and given Melania’s notable absence from the White House during Trump’s second term, rumors of rifts between the two have circulated widely.

However, regardless of the state of their relationship, a clip from Melania’s upcoming documentary appears to show who holds the upper hand in their marriage. In the clip, as Trump calls to ask whether she has watched his latest speech, Melania flatly replies, “No I did not.” She then adds, “I will see it on the news.”

The second remark sounds almost like an afterthought, and her casual response suggests she is unafraid to speak plainly. Trump has long been known for his aggressive and impulsive style, but Melania’s words indicate she understands his temperament and is comfortable asserting herself—something even Trump appears unlikely to challenge.

Commenting on the clip, journalist Bryony Gordon said, “In one short phone call. Melania can do what many of the world’s most powerful can only dream of: and that is to put her big bully of a husband in his place.”

Trump himself has also vouched for the fact that Melania never backs from spitting the truth. Citing an example, he said that while he loves to dance to the Village People’s 1978 disco hit Y.M.C.A., Melania has clearly told him that she “hates it.” Trump further said that he even tried to change her mind by telling her that his fans loved it when he danced to the song, but in response, Melania said, “They don’t like it. They’re just being nice to you.”

He then added that Melania is quite a classy person, and according to her, dancing like that is rather “unpresidential.” The fact that she had the courage to tell Trump that most people were only praising him to remain in his good books shows that she is not afraid of him, unlike the people surrounding him, who would say yes to most of the President’s whims simply to avoid conflict.

However, despite having so much power in the relationship, Melania has not completely been able to keep Trump under control. As is seen in a resurfaced video clip, Trump was seen abandoning her in the rain to talk to the press while using the only umbrella that they both were walking with.

While Trump did get back to Melania after a few questions, his action showed that even his wife could not help him get over himself and he would not let any chance of addressing the media go, even if it involves forgetting that his wife was with him.