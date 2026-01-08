Donald and Melania Trump’s Marriage Is “Just What Is Expected” – Insider Spills It Like It Is

Donald and Melania Trump, who have been married for over 20 years now, have one thing in common – “they both love interior design,” People magazine quoted a source as saying. The source also mentioned that the couple have “limited interactions” and that they love to do “their own things.” However, it is interior design that they bond over.

“Donald has his own vision for his homes and clubs, and over the years has designed and selected a lot of the furnishings and finishings himself at Mar-a-Lago and the golf clubs,” a source told People, adding, “He and Melania have that in common. They both love interior design.”

“There is little interaction between them, just what is expected. Then they go back to doing their own thing,” People magazine quoted the source close to Donald and Melania Trump as saying.

Meanwhile, White House spokesman Davis Ingle responded to the claims made by the source and said, “President Trump and the entire administration work 24/7 for the American people to deliver on the promise to Make America Great Again. The Trump Family is the most successful family of all time.”

Just this week, Donald Trump opened up about the things he does that his wife, Melania Trump, hates and even calls them “unpresidential.”

Trump on Melania: “She hates when I dance. She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?'” pic.twitter.com/uz0soD4TE1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

“My wife hates it when I do this. She’s a very classy person, right? She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ I said, ‘but I did become president… She said, ‘Darling, please, the weight-lifting is terrible.” Trump said, showcasing his dance moves.

“She hates when I dance. She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?’” He continued, “But I have to say this that the dancing they really like. To which Melania says they don’t like it, they are just being nice to you… I told her that’s not right, they get crazy and scream and dance. I wanna be more… but I have got somebody watching… I wanna be more,” Donald Trump continued.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump appeared to shade Donald Trump during NORAD’s annual Santa-tracking tradition for Christmas at the White House. Praising Melania during the session, Trump said, “How are you doing, First Lady? Oh, look at you! Isn’t this the greatest First Lady? People love our First Lady, right, honey? Look at her, how elegant is the First Lady. Look at you. I’m not supposed to be doing this.” Melania interrupted her husband, asking, “Anybody else? Are they calling?” Needless to say, the moment went insanely viral on social media.

Trump: How elegant is the first lady? Look at you. I’m not supposed— Melania Trump: Anybody else? Are they calling? pic.twitter.com/UNBlzY6O7P — Acyn (@Acyn) December 24, 2025

Donald and Melania Trump, no strangers to controversy, found themselves trending after a snippet from the First Lady’s upcoming documentary went viral. When Trump asked Melania if she watched his 2024 Presidential election win moment, she replied, “I did not. I will see it on the news.”

Donald and Melania’s marriage is often under scrutiny. In a candid interview last year, Donald Trump revealed that he and his wife, Melania, frequently clashed over the White House Ballroom construction noise. Trump continued to defend the $300 million project, while Melania was not a fan of the construction process, Trump revealed.

“Every time I hear them, I love the sound. I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled. She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night. They go till 12 o’clock in the morning, day, night, piledrivers. ‘Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?’ Sorry, darling. That’s progress. But no, we’re doing great. I think it’s going to be the finest ballroom ever built,” Donald Trump said, recalling Melania’s reaction.