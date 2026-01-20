Iran Issues ‘All-Out War’ Warning to U.S. If Trump Steps In

Iran has issued a stern warning to the U.S. if Donald Trump intervenes to help protesters. Governed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country threatened mass executions of those arrested in what it described as anti-national protests.

Iran is using the death penalty against protesters to subdue unrest. U.S. intervention would also mean Iran could attack American military bases on its soil. If Trump orders military action, Tehran would unleash an all-out war. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned against any attack on Khamenei, adding it would be “tantamount to an all-out war against the nation.”

According to earlier reports, Iran killed 5,000 demonstrators during protests by those speaking out against authoritarian rule. Updated figures reportedly put the death toll as high as 18,000. The protests began amid a financial crisis and a sharp rise in the cost of living across the country.

Iran is facing its most serious crisis since the 1979 revolution. The largest protests in decades are sweeping all 31 provinces. The regime has survived crises before. Whether it survives this one is an open question. → Rial at record low ~1.5 million to $1 (was 817,500 at… https://t.co/6QQ7SjM2ZI — PiQ (@PiQSuite) January 10, 2026

All major provinces are witnessing protests as the government has made arrests, eventually executing some detainees. So far, authorities have arrested more than 24,000 people. The massacre of protesters reportedly resulted in streets covered with bodies, including those of women and children. Khamenei placed the blame for the deaths on terrorists and rioters allegedly linked to the U.S. and Israel.

Moreover, the judicial system follows the mohareb rule, under which protesting and waging war against God are punishable by death. The judiciary’s spokesperson, Asghar Jahangir, said, “A series of actions have been identified as Mohareb, which is among the most severe Islamic punishments.”

On the other hand, Trump told protesters that help is on the way. Earlier, he claimed the military was ready to intervene to address the unrest in the streets. He also sent military assets, including an aircraft carrier, to respond to the situation. Trump was scheduled to discuss strike options presented by the Pentagon on Tuesday. He posted a message on Truth Social encouraging Iranians to take part in demonstrations and stand up against government institutions.

The next day, Trump pulled back, trusting his important sources that Tehran stopped executions. He even thanked the leadership for canceling the execution of more than 800 people. Trump’s decision comes from Iran halting the executions, believing his sources.

As per the reports, Iranian government has taken stricter measures to control the inflow and outflow of information. It has essentially cut off the people from the global internet.