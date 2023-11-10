President Joe Biden enjoyed a 'victorious' moment during a Chicago fundraising event after Democrats won multiple seats on election night; Biden also made fun of Republicans. “Democrats had an incredible night once again,” he said during the speech while boasting about the Democrats' superior performance, noting victories in Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, and continued, “What happened on Tuesday is not unusual." He said that former president Donald Trump should be aware of the wins, noting, “We haven’t stopped winning, and he hasn’t stopped losing.”

As reported by The Hill, President Biden assured supporters on Thursday that they would not be making a mistake by supporting him, citing recent polling that shows him trailing Trump in the race. CNN reported that in the most recent poll done by SSRS, one year before Election Day 2024, the Republican leader is ahead of Biden by a small margin: 49% to 45% among registered voters. Neither Biden nor Trump have much room for improvement in a possible rematch.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden is trailing his predecessor and likely Republican opponent Donald Trump in key swing states a year before Election Day, according to New York Times-Siena College polls https://t.co/uwXakNBQk6 pic.twitter.com/3EHgoqATXE — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2023

Overall, 51% of voters nationally say there is 'absolutely no chance' they would be voting for Biden, while only 4% think they have some chance of doing so in the future. Only 2% of respondents say they aren't now supporting Trump but might consider doing so, while nearly half, 48%, say there is no chance they will vote for the Republican frontrunner. The poll shows that Biden's support is now much lower across a number of categories that he previously won with large margins and that were crucial to his win in 2020. Of those under 35 years of age, 48% favor Trump, and 47% favor Biden.

Another poll from the New York Times/Siena College showed Trump ahead of Biden in five of the six crucial battleground states that were thought to be crucial in deciding the winner of the 2024 election. Biden leads 45% of political independents, Trump 41%. Furthermore, Latino voters are split: 50% are for Biden and 46% for Trump, whereas 73% of African-American voters support Biden. Additionally, 63% of women of color are for Biden and 31% for Trump, while male voters are roughly evenly, with 49% for Trump and 46% for Biden. At this stage of his reelection campaign, Biden's approval rating—39% approve, 61% disapprove—is significantly lower than that of any other recent president. His rating is comparable to that of former President Trump, who has an approval rating of 41% as of late October 2019.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mark Makela

72% of Americans also believe that things are not going well in their nation right now, as per the same CNN report. That's how a sizable majority has felt during Biden's presidency. 60% responded that, at most, things were not going well in March 2021. A random nationwide sample of 1,514 persons selected from a probability-based panel participated in the CNN survey, which SSRS conducted between October 27 and November 2. Surveys were administered online or over the phone with a live interviewer.

