Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Alleged 'Biden Crime Family' Targeted Him for Years Before Moving Onto Trump

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, once voiced his concerns in an interview according to The New York Post, alleging that the so-called Biden 'crime family' has targeted him for years. Stevenson claims that this powerful family was also employing similar tactics against former President Donald Trump, drawing parallels to his own experiences almost 50 years ago during his divorce from Jill.

In an interview with Greg Kelly on Newsmax, Stevenson recounted an encounter with President Joe Biden's brother, Frank Biden, during his divorce in the mid-1970s. According to Stevenson, “Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me, and he goes, ‘Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems,’” Stevenson asserted that this intimidation tactic ultimately led him and his brother to be indicted for an $8,200 tax charge.

Stevenson suggests that the President, who was then a young senator in Delaware, also played a role in siccing the charges against him. He expressed disbelief at Joe's power and the Department of Justice, emphasizing the unfairness of his situation compared to the treatment of Hunter Biden, Jill's stepson. Stevenson highlighted the stark contrast between the two cases, with his brother and himself facing felonies for less than $10,000 in unpaid taxes. In comparison, Hunter faced only misdemeanors when it came to a much larger sum of $2.2 million.

Stevenson claims that the Biden family has targeted him persistently. "I was on the wrong side of them, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row," reported the Daily Mail. Though he did not elaborate on the specifics of these alleged actions, he asserted his support for Trump and stated, "I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it." Stevenson expressed concern over the treatment of the former president, stating, "It’s hard to believe what they’re doing to President Trump."

This is not the first time Stevenson has spoken out against his ex-wife and her husband. In 2020, he alleged that Jill and Joe's relationship began as an affair, challenging the official narrative of them going on a blind date in 1974. Nevertheless, Joe and Jill Biden have consistently maintained that their initial meeting occurred on a blind date, following Jill's separation from Stevenson and the unfortunate death of the president's first wife in a car accident.

Additionally, Stevenson disclosed that he is in the process of writing a book detailing the 'early years' of the Bidens, set to be released soon. While leveling accusations against Joe Biden and his family, Stevenson underscored his continued concern for his ex-wife, Jill. He clarified, stating, "To this day, I still care about her, to be perfectly honest. And everybody around me knows that. My problem is with Joe Biden."

