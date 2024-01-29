'Jeopardy!' Went Overboard with Taylor Swift Fever as Champ Lloyd Wins Big

Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm after she made her debut as a singer when she was 14 years old. Swift's success is propelled by her captivating songwriting and a massive, dedicated fan following. Her ability to resonate with audiences worldwide has solidified her as a global music icon. From attaining billionaire status to her Eras Tour becoming a major success, Swift is in the prime of her career. No one including the famous game show Jeopardy! can’t seem to stop talking about her!

As per The U.S. Sun, Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy! was a rather crucial one as it was classified as the ‘Champions Wildcard match.’ The host Ken Jennings was seen hyping up the contestants of the day- Lloyd, Kelly Barry, and Dillon Hupp as they prepared for the final category of the day, securing their top spot. Surprise Surprise, as it seems like the show has caught the Swift bug

The category was full of Swift’s songs such as Love Story, Bad Blood, Shake It Off, Never Getting Back Together, and Our Song. The $100K prize seekers might’ve appeared befuddled for a moment. But, It was Lloyd who eventually stole the show, winning big as the sound of the buzzer hit!

While he happily walked away with the prize, the internet wasn’t thrilled about the sudden turn in events that saw an alleged “surplus” of Swift. Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their thoughts on the episode. One person said noticing, “All of today’s jeopardy categories are Taylor Swift songs."

Another said, “Help? The jeopardy categories are all Taylor Swift songs.” A third one asked bewildered, “Why is there Taylor Swift jeopardy tonight?” A fourth said unsure, “Not sure what I think of Jeopardy jumping on the Taylor Swift bandwagon.“ Likewise, many were left rather confused about this sudden hype.

However, her fandom known as ‘Swifties’ seemed beyond thrilled about the Karma singer’s name on the emanated show. One elated person stated, “Drawing while watching Jeopardy and every category is Taylor Swift themed, I could not be happier!” A second echoed, “Totally here for the Taylor Swift-themed Jeopardy.”

A third one remarked, “Taylor Swift has officially made it!! She has categories on Jeopardy!” Likewise, many die-hard Swifties flooded the internet with delight at knowing the singer’s name was mentioned on the show. While others continue to have mixed opinions, Swift’s fans continue to remain loyal to her.

Circling back to the champ himself, Lloyd initially suffered a setback in the show but was quick to claim the lead with about $6,200. This left Kelly at $4,000 and Dillon at $1,600. After intense back-and-forth sessions of losing and gaining the lead, Lloyd was finally able to secure his big win with about $24,399. Will the upcoming episode also be Swift-themed? At this point, the possibilities are endless!